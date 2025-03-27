<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto.com says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has shut its investigation into the exchange, marking the last crypto firm to have the agency's probes dropped.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a <a href="https://crypto.com/en/company-news/sec-closes-crypto-com-investigation-with-no-action"><span class="s2">statement</span></a> on Thursday, Crypto.com said the SEC would not file an enforcement action against the company. The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Under the previous administration, the SEC weaponized and attempted to expand its congressionally granted power in order to harm an industry that its former chair disfavored," said Crypto.com Chief Legal Officer Nick Lundgren in the statement. "It is unfortunate that we were forced to endure this years-long investigation and file our own suit against the SEC to protect the rule of law."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC has now dropped several investigations and lawsuits against crypto firms over the past several weeks, including against <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344260/sec-agrees-to-drop-case-against-crypto-exchange-kraken-firm-says"><span class="s2">Kraken</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343835/coinbase-case-officially-dropped-by-sec"><span class="s2">Coinbase</span></a>. Earlier this month, the agency also decided to drop its appeal in its case against <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348136/as-sec-drops-ripple-appeal-a-clearer-path-to-an-xrp-etf-emerges"><span class="s2">Ripple</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto.com sued the SEC in October after it said it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/320052/crypto-com-sues-sec-after-receiving-a-wells-notice-from-the-agency"><span class="s2">received</span></a> a Wells notice from the agency, meaning that the SEC could be bringing charges. In the lawsuit, Crypto.com asserted the SEC had overexpanded its jurisdiction while also pushing back on the agency's claim that most cryptocurrencies are securities. That lawsuit was dropped in December.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The agency has changed significantly over the past several weeks following the beginning of the Trump administration and former SEC Chair Gary Gensler's exit at the beginning of the year. Since January, the SEC has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336761/days-after-gensler-leaves-sec-rescinds-controversial-crypto-accounting-guidance-sab-121"><span class="s2">rescinded</span></a> controversial crypto accounting guidance, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343835/coinbase-case-officially-dropped-by-sec"><span class="s2">dropped</span></a> enforcement actions against major crypto industry players and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344356/secs-crypto-task-force-set-to-hold-its-first-roundtable-later-this-month"><span class="s2">created</span></a> a crypto task force.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Also on Wednesday, President Donald Trump's pick for the SEC chairmanship Paul Atkins faced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348499/senators-grill-sec-nominee-paul-atkins-over-ftx-ties-agency-missteps-under-gensler"><span class="s2">questions</span></a> from lawmakers on the agency's past actions and his ties to bankrupt FTX. Atkins said he planned to make creating a regulatory framework for digital assets a "top priority."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto.com has more than 140 million customers globally, according to its statement. Of note, Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. said earlier this week it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347850/trumps-media-company-partners-with-crypto-com-to-launch-etfs-made-up-of-digital-assets-and-stocks-made-in-america"><span class="s3">signed</span></a> a non-binding agreement to partner with Crypto.com to launch a series of exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded products through the company's Truth.Fi fintech brand.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 