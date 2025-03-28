<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. extended their positive flow streak to 10 days on Thursday, marking the longest inflow run since December last year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"This suggests that while institutions are not aggressively risk-on, there is still demand for bitcoin exposure in the market," said Min Jung, analyst of Presto Research.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Thursday, the bitcoin ETFs had a total daily net inflow of $89 million, according to SoSoValue </span><a href="https://sosovalue.com/assets/etf/us-eth-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Fidelity's FBTC drove inflows with $97.14 million joining the fund, while BlackRock's IBIT also saw close to $4 million in inflows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the other hand, Invesco's BTCO saw nearly $7 million leave the fund, along with outflows of $5 million from WisdomTree's BTCW. </span></p>\r\n<p>However, the amount of inflows in the past 10 trading days remain "relatively modest," Jung of Presto said.</p>\r\n<p>Crypto and the wider equities market have experienced heightened volatility and decline after U.S. President Donald Trump first announced stringent tariff policies on foreign countries.</p>\r\n<p>While investors have since gained back some confidence on belief that Trump's tariffs won't be as rampant, the still-unfolding policies continue weigh down market sentiment.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">During the 10-day run, the funds saw $1.06 billion in inflows, smaller than the single-day inflow seen on Jan. 17.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto analyst also pointed out the divergence in flows between bitcoin ETFs and ether ETFs. Spot ether ETFs have seen net outflows on all but two days since Feb. 20.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"This contrast highlights a clear difference in investor conviction between Bitcoin and Ethereum," Jung said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, bitcoin traded down 1.5% in the past 24 hours, currently at $86,024, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's crypto price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Ether fell 4.7% to change hands at $1,929.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>