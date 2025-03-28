Telegram Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Active Users, Fueling BOMBIE's Rise as the Top-Earning Game on the TON Ecosystem

March 2025 – Telegram has officially announced that its monthly active users have surpassed 1 billion. With founder Pavel Durov returning to public life after being granted permission to leave France, the TON ecosystem is witnessing a new wave of policy and capital benefits. Capitalizing on this favorable momentum, the Web3 popular shooting game BOMBIE has seen explosive growth, with total revenue surpassing $21 million, officially becoming the highest-earning mini-game on the TON ecosystem.

BOMBIE first launched on Telegram in August 2024. Leveraging its "Fair Launch" model and a community-driven token distribution of 70%, the game quickly gained significant user support. BOMBIE not only delivered a "play-to-earn" experience but also deeply integrated token value with community interests. With no token lockups, no reserved allocations, and transparent airdrops, the project has significantly boosted community trust and engagement.

In January 2025, BOMBIE expanded to the LINE Mini Dapp platform, where it broke a historic $194 ARPPU (average revenue per paying user) within just one month. The game’s performance in Japan was particularly impressive, with an ARPPU reaching $804, surpassing the average spending of luxury brand LV customers. BOMBIE has since been dubbed the "most powerful spender in Web3 gaming." Additionally, the game launched a localized promotion on LINE, offering LINE Points for completing tasks, further driving user engagement.

On Telegram, BOMBIE has reached an ARPPU of $102, with total players surpassing 9.79 million. The game's "Airdrop Box" has been opened over 30 billion times, creating a vibrant, real, and sticky community-driven economy.

Behind this success lies not only an effective token model but also BOMBIE's unwavering commitment to the "premium game" philosophy. Coming from a team with years of experience in high-conversion game development for the WeChat mini-game ecosystem, BOMBIE seamlessly blends traditional Web2 game refinement processes with Web3 incentive mechanisms. The game places significant emphasis on gameplay design and user experience, with every detail focused on enhancing user retention and increasing their willingness to pay.

Barry, COO of BOMBIE, commented, "We don’t want BOMBIE to be viewed as a one-time money-making tool; it’s a high-quality piece of content designed to entertain users for the long-term." BOMBIE continues to evolve with regular updates, offering a unique "light grinding fun" experience built around "shooting + airdrop boxes + growth systems" to help Web2 players seamlessly transition into the Web3 gaming world.

As a Web3 game with blockbuster potential and real income-generating capabilities, BOMBIE is becoming one of the most representative content-driven applications on the TON ecosystem. With Telegram's 1 billion users and its powerful community culture, BOMBIE is poised to lead Web3 games into a new era of both "mainstream" adoption and "premium" experiences.



This post is commissioned by Catizen and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.