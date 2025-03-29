<p>Daily exchange volumes have retreated significantly from their post-election peaks, now settling around $35 billion, approximately the same level as prior to Donald Trump's presidential victory.</p>\r\n<p>Following the Nov. 5 election, daily trading volumes surged to $126 billion amid heightened market enthusiasm and speculative activity. This represents a decline of roughly 70% from that peak, bringing the market back to pre-election baseline conditions in a relatively short timeframe. Recent tariff announcements against major U.S. trading partners have introduced uncertainty that has dampened trading enthusiasm across traditional and crypto markets.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/total-exchange-volume-daily/embed" title="Daily Exchange Volume (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Trading volumes have maintained their historical correlation with overall market capitalization, both experiencing similar trajectories in recent months. The total cryptocurrency market cap reached approximately $3.9 trillion at its peak before retreating to current levels of around $2.9 trillion, a 25% decline.</p>\r\n<p>This volume contraction may signal several potential market developments in the coming months. Historically, extended periods of declining volumes have often preceded significant market moves, as the reduction in liquidity can amplify price impacts when larger players begin to reposition.</p>\r\n<p>Market participants may be waiting for greater clarity on the Trump administration's full approach to cryptocurrency regulation before engaging more actively. The combination of reduced trading activity with a relatively stable market cap suggests an accumulation phase may be underway, with investors more focused on positioning than active trading. Upcoming regulatory <a href="https://u24517827.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.PFWtwpR3WGGRVfJM1hnZFD-2BrOZyUshTiwo5j9XwRVStj4BCFrG4fPkPLvDMX1gZvjhPgIQWc79RrWzBzqH5vk3B7EoKXZDrqPKniqLfBj-2Bp9cwSpXXA7kRfyWWxyZt-2BgRCjPhdk0k-2FKEh-2BUQ0C5706wwgeR36lv-2F4OcAlWdzV2nd31bPghgyuQsszbnRr5T58ptb_s8BUiO1ZTfus-2F6WvS42hzaDcZHlxPMpjV1dBT32YHwSK-2BSJj30FIDtkLzuZiN0ehA8E8LvSMPscwelM5nXNP-2BOfa2otqQf1B58O0k2kCce5oJyuf836phB23-2BoOCGb63puqc-2BIeOgYKud192woKbPoxwHVBkV2qGKwLmebngck95z6Liskkze0-2Bp5Vhig-2FEuREMnvc8AdNuq9bXV-2Bshb-2Fo1BJ8SNj9Q4tQv6EXQveHgK6IM-2B3LlRQ9-2BVVvnzkbtrUHqsSQZZmGXGrsQaH3QFgl-2Fc0h9klM5s6LwC1hn5TDDg6OlCVD5XubfeiR8ND-2B-2Fl5fvzetHfgrVJKP4NuNTLjZqfeUXaTWlTSsAcUc0qg7KVHn6G38sRajDUCYzkP2zbNWwK5MmF0QNGoKTXFyoTAEogXymDebuNURlY2lRSW1JJqAbmFP66lksv-2FwK97fWcKQrYWzU1-2BNghJHgn14B0XDkIjIg5oqJT-2BWgIzSpZE03ub3f8mq-2Fk3y7SE-2B1ZiTVqZAej3xvm5vhp5kDVtKc6ZhkcnULB6uHSUz99M-2Bhd-2BIOH3D6uQJyxDHsTL9H2i0wuSAI13H1TaLoAVBlT1x36HwjaxDP-2FK-2FWWTKTFkczNPQzOCo8RC5IfYggiylbryDT4fJJN79pWH5uwzzNy3CKXEnvxXIUavqkKqbR6orynNvJsZwmog1897JmS3UtlWJxnI9fwlfHbe6rv6ESLs6k0q-2BtJMeb6fG1b2QqKb4phm0V6kwXmbhuhMS4G-2BnaujNraU-2FWt4Xl35Sc5mCs5LjzLQVSXG-2BpWUeXNdeFQWNlrjHu-2BrctzCiCu-2FfpB1b75KXbzuZwL7WX99DfHh5k40m7AbUZc2hnA7CFiBlfC1y1N7fs8qvB-2BG-2FjGuGgLwF8RKL9RCMsYFxGh-2FJvUGny4Rni0lmbVHdDOENao1onc0j5mH0ajnKn3iMOMOEKtf9UNX9KUCscJrFnyYm5W4HjK5w-2BrPBS90Fndf4AODHQ8PURn8FM-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://u24517827.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn%3Du001.PFWtwpR3WGGRVfJM1hnZFD-2BrOZyUshTiwo5j9XwRVStj4BCFrG4fPkPLvDMX1gZvjhPgIQWc79RrWzBzqH5vk3B7EoKXZDrqPKniqLfBj-2Bp9cwSpXXA7kRfyWWxyZt-2BgRCjPhdk0k-2FKEh-2BUQ0C5706wwgeR36lv-2F4OcAlWdzV2nd31bPghgyuQsszbnRr5T58ptb_s8BUiO1ZTfus-2F6WvS42hzaDcZHlxPMpjV1dBT32YHwSK-2BSJj30FIDtkLzuZiN0ehA8E8LvSMPscwelM5nXNP-2BOfa2otqQf1B58O0k2kCce5oJyuf836phB23-2BoOCGb63puqc-2BIeOgYKud192woKbPoxwHVBkV2qGKwLmebngck95z6Liskkze0-2Bp5Vhig-2FEuREMnvc8AdNuq9bXV-2Bshb-2Fo1BJ8SNj9Q4tQv6EXQveHgK6IM-2B3LlRQ9-2BVVvnzkbtrUHqsSQZZmGXGrsQaH3QFgl-2Fc0h9klM5s6LwC1hn5TDDg6OlCVD5XubfeiR8ND-2B-2Fl5fvzetHfgrVJKP4NuNTLjZqfeUXaTWlTSsAcUc0qg7KVHn6G38sRajDUCYzkP2zbNWwK5MmF0QNGoKTXFyoTAEogXymDebuNURlY2lRSW1JJqAbmFP66lksv-2FwK97fWcKQrYWzU1-2BNghJHgn14B0XDkIjIg5oqJT-2BWgIzSpZE03ub3f8mq-2Fk3y7SE-2B1ZiTVqZAej3xvm5vhp5kDVtKc6ZhkcnULB6uHSUz99M-2Bhd-2BIOH3D6uQJyxDHsTL9H2i0wuSAI13H1TaLoAVBlT1x36HwjaxDP-2FK-2FWWTKTFkczNPQzOCo8RC5IfYggiylbryDT4fJJN79pWH5uwzzNy3CKXEnvxXIUavqkKqbR6orynNvJsZwmog1897JmS3UtlWJxnI9fwlfHbe6rv6ESLs6k0q-2BtJMeb6fG1b2QqKb4phm0V6kwXmbhuhMS4G-2BnaujNraU-2FWt4Xl35Sc5mCs5LjzLQVSXG-2BpWUeXNdeFQWNlrjHu-2BrctzCiCu-2FfpB1b75KXbzuZwL7WX99DfHh5k40m7AbUZc2hnA7CFiBlfC1y1N7fs8qvB-2BG-2FjGuGgLwF8RKL9RCMsYFxGh-2FJvUGny4Rni0lmbVHdDOENao1onc0j5mH0ajnKn3iMOMOEKtf9UNX9KUCscJrFnyYm5W4HjK5w-2BrPBS90Fndf4AODHQ8PURn8FM-3D&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1743257257091000&amp;usg=AOvVaw2QWQ7UNVqby5vmtFyum8KA">announcements</a>, particularly regarding cryptocurrency classification and oversight structures, could serve as potential catalysts to reignite trading activity.</p>\r\n<p><em data-v-cb736f2c="" data-v-c5594f84="" data-v-f87c67ca="">This is an excerpt from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters" data-v-cb736f2c="" data-v-c5594f84="" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Data &amp; Insights newsletter</a>. 