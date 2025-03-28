<p><i>Episode 512 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Tezos Co-Founder Arthur Breitman.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a><i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/rYslL-bzS2Y?si=E8LUgoWoJQO2u1Vd" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Arthur Breitman is the Co-Founder of Tezos.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Breitman joins <em>The Scoop</em> to discuss the launch of uranium.io, a new marketplace for trading uranium powered by blockchain technology that looks to make investing in uranium more accessible to retail investors. The conversation also touched on geopolitical and technological tailwinds that could drive greater demand for nuclear energy.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYslL-bzS2Y" target="" rel="noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Introduction <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYslL-bzS2Y&amp;t=49s" target="" rel="noopener">00:49</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Sponsor break <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYslL-bzS2Y&amp;t=161s" target="" rel="noopener">02:41</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> How uranium markets work today <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYslL-bzS2Y&amp;t=336s" target="" rel="noopener">05:36</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The limitations of uranium ETFs and futures <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYslL-bzS2Y&amp;t=430s" target="" rel="noopener">07:10</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Tokenization and RWA evolution <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYslL-bzS2Y&amp;t=956s" target="" rel="noopener">15:56</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Why start with uranium <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYslL-bzS2Y&amp;t=1113s" target="" rel="noopener">18:33</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Why uranium is red hot right now <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYslL-bzS2Y&amp;t=1410s" target="" rel="noopener">23:30</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Lessons from entering the uranium market </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYslL-bzS2Y&amp;t=1681s" target="" rel="noopener">28:01</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Beyond commodities <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link GUEST LINKS
Arthur Breitman on X: https://x.com/ArthurB
Uranium.io on X: https://x.com/uranium_io 