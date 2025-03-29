Why Web3 Still Has a User Experience Problem — and What’s Changing in 2025

It’s 2025, and despite years of excitement around blockchain’s potential, mainstream adoption of Web3 still hasn’t materialized. The technology has evolved — but the experience hasn’t.

Too many decentralized apps remain complicated and unintuitive. For everyday users, the learning curve is steep: wallets, gas fees, token conversions, seed phrases. It’s a far cry from the seamless, invisible user experience that defines the platforms we use every day.

That’s what Web2 got right. Apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook have built massive audiences — over 5.2 billion users globally, according to DataReportal — by keeping their infrastructure hidden. Nobody needs to understand how their data is stored or how content is served. It just works.

Web3, for all its promise, has struggled to replicate that simplicity. But that’s starting to change — and Ice Open Network (ION) is spearheading the shift.

ION is building an ecosystem where the power of decentralization is real, but the complexity is invisible. Its approach is simple: give users the privacy, control, and ownership they expect from Web3 — while making the onboarding experience as smooth as Web2.

Showcasing this network's capabilities is Online+ — ION’s all-in-one social platform, now nearing the end of its public beta. It combines encrypted messaging, media sharing and a built-in crypto wallet in a clean, familiar interface that doesn’t ask users to learn anything new. Web3 happens in the background.

Adoption is accelerating. More than 600 creators with a combined following of 150 million are joining the platform, and over 60 Web3 projects are lined up to launch on Online+. Removing friction means users, and builders, show up.

And ION isn’t stopping at social. With Online+ nearing launch, the underlying ION Framework — the open, modular infrastructure powering the platform — is already publicly available for anyone to build on. What comes next is a no-code dApp builder: a user-friendly interface for the ION Framework that will allow creators, entrepreneurs and businesses to easily launch their own decentralized apps without needing technical expertise.

By eliminating the need for intermediaries, ION is giving builders true ownership of their platforms. Businesses will no longer be subject to the restrictive and ever-changing policies of centralized providers — they can build and operate on their own terms, with full control over their audiences and data.

Underpinning it all is ION’s custom-built blockchain, capable of processing millions of transactions per second — and solving the performance issues that have historically plagued the space.

As the Web3 industry matures, the projects that will lead the next wave of adoption are those that make decentralization feel simple. Not by dumbing down — but by removing complexity so users can focus on what they came to do.

ION is setting a new standard: decentralized infrastructure that feels effortless to use, open to build on, and ready to scale.

This post is commissioned by Incryptoland and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future resul