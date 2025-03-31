<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Japan's Financial Services Agency is planning to propose officially classifying crypto assets as financial products as part of new regulations on crypto insider trading, Nikkei reported Sunday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The FSA aims to propose amendments to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act to parliament as early as 2026, following closed-door expert analysis of the current legal framework, according to the <a href="https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Cryptocurrencies/Japan-to-ban-insider-trading-using-cryptocurrencies">report</a>. As of today, Japan classifies cryptocurrencies as a means of settlement under the Payment Services Act. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With the potential rule change, Japan's financial regulator seeks to tighten its grip on local crypto service providers as it sees increased cases of scam cryptocurrencies, the report </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Classifying crypto as a financial product would mean that not only exchanges but also companies soliciting crypto investment would need to register with financial regulators.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to Nikkei, the upcoming bill would likely place crypto assets in a different category from other securities, such as stocks and bonds, while the insider trading rules are expected to take a similar form to those governing conventional financial products. Details regarding the insider trading regulations have yet to be revealed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the FSA aims to apply new rules to companies servicing local citizens regardless of their locations, it is unclear how the agency plans to enforce regulations on foreign entities. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, the FSA </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/339501/japan-apple-google-block-crypto-apps"><span style="font-weight: 400;">formally requested</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Apple and Google to block five unregistered overseas crypto exchanges on their respective app stores in the country for the first time.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As of January 2025, Japan had around 7.34 million active accounts for crypto trading, Nikkei reported.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>