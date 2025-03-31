<p>Initia, a blockchain project building infrastructure for a multichain ecosystem, is set to airdrop 50 million INIT tokens to early supporters ahead of its upcoming mainnet launch.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://x.com/initiaFDN/status/1906666010910060586">airdrop represents</a> 5% of Initia's 1 billion total token supply. The vast majority — around 44.7 million tokens, or nearly 90% of the airdrop — will go to 194,294 users who participated in Initia's 2024 testnet campaigns. These programs involved interactive onchain tasks, such as raising a virtual pet named Jennie, and were designed to stress-test Initia's infrastructure.</p>\r\n<p>The remaining allocation is divided between external ecosystem partner users and social contributors. About 2.25 million INIT tokens (4.5%) will go to active users of Initia's partner networks — LayerZero, IBC and MilkyWay — determined by transaction history.</p>\r\n<p>Roughly 3 million INIT tokens (6%) are earmarked for social contributors who meaningfully engaged on Initia's Discord, Telegram and X, helping grow its social presence.</p>\r\n<p>The Initia Foundation emphasized that internal contributors are excluded from the airdrop, with eligibility limited to the broader community. Participants can check if they qualify via Initia's official airdrop site, and will have 30 days to claim tokens once the mainnet goes live.</p>\r\n<p>"This initial distribution of INIT through Initia's airdrop ensures that supporters from the earliest stages will have a say in Initia's evolution," the foundation said. "Initia's mainnet will focus on bringing value to the native economy: from L1 users to full-stack apps ranging from DeFi to fully onchain games and NFTs."</p>\r\n<p>To date, Initia has raised over $24 million in funding from investors, including YZi Labs (formerly Binance Labs), Delphi Ventures, Hack VC and angel investors, via Echo, the investing platform founded by Jordan Fish, aka Cobie. As The Block previously reported, Initia's recent main VC round <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/318547/initia-cobie-echo-funding-token-valuation">valued the token at $350 million</a>, while the Echo round was raised at a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/318547/initia-cobie-echo-funding-token-valuation">$250 million valuation</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Initia is developing two core products: a Layer 1 blockchain and a platform for deploying "interwoven" optimistic rollups. Co-founder Ezaan Mangalji (aka "Zon") recently described the approach as building a multichain ecosystem across architecture, product and economic layers.</p>\r\n<p>"Through designing an L1 in tandem to a network of interconnected L2s, Initia has built a system designed for a rollup-centric future," Zon told The Block last year.</p>\r\n<article class="w-full text-token-text-primary" dir="auto" data-testid="conversation-turn-14" data-scroll-anchor="true">\r\n<div class="text-base my-auto mx-auto py-5 px-6">\r\n<div class="mx-auto flex flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 md:max-w-3xl group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-none" tabindex="-1">\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn @xs/thread:px-0 @sm/thread:px-1.5 @md/thread:px-4">\r\n<div class="relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow">\r\n<div class="min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-normal break-words text-start [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="3f0e1051-2fab-4903-a0ac-c8a5758d1c0f" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p class="" data-start="0" data-end="293">Rollups on Initia, known as Minitias, are built with the Cosmos SDK and support multiple virtual machines, including the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), MoveVM and CosmWasm's WasmVM. This enables teams to customize how their rollups process and order transactions within the Cosmos framework.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</article>\r\n<p>Over a dozen projects are said to be building Layer 2 networks using Initia's interwoven stack.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>