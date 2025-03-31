<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hedera Hashgraph is taking another swing at enterprise blockchain with the launch of HashSphere, a private, permissioned network designed for institutions. The new blockchain, released in beta on Monday, offers a fully managed environment for enterprises that need to keep data private and comply with regulatory requirements.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HashSphere runs on Hedera’s EVM-compatible technology, enabling developers to build decentralized applications that are interoperable with the wider blockchain ecosystem while still maintaining the ability to restrict access to verified participants to ensure regulatory compliance.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The Hedera public network is known for its transaction speeds, unmatched security and sustainability,” the company writes in a release on Monday. "However, for enterprises operating in regulated markets, public ledgers can present compliance challenges, in particular as it relates to KYC and AML rules."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition to compatibility with Hedera’s public mainnet, HashSphere offers a "fully managed service" including customer support and fully managed nodes. It can also tap Hedera’s existing "trusted services," including its Token Service for issuing and managing digital assets, Consensus Service for recording transactions with trusted timestamps and Smart Contract Service for deploying EVM-compatible dapps.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hedera is pitching HashSphere to asset managers, banks and payment providers as well as other fintechs looking to get into the tokenization or blockchain payments space. The new private platform is being tested by customers including Australian Payments Plus, Blade Labs and Vayana.</span></p>\r\n<p>Released in beta, Hedera is targeting a launch in the third quarter of this year. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>