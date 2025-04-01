<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Taiwan's top financial regulator and a lawmaker have each drafted separate versions of a special crypto act as Taiwan moves a step closer to regulating the industry.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Financial Supervisory Commission officially published a draft of the "Virtual Asset Service Act" last week, while Huang Shan-shan, a member of the Legislative Yuan, released her version on Tuesday. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both versions of the act seek to require all crypto platforms operating in Taiwan to apply for a license. Overseas crypto service providers would also be required to set up entities in Taiwan and obtain relevant licenses, according to the drafts seen by The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a public hearing at the parliament on Tuesday, lawmaker Huang said that she aims to finalize the draft and propose it for a first reading soon — with the goal of enacting the act by the end of this year. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the FSC is currently </span><a href="https://www.sfb.gov.tw/ch/home.jsp?id=89&amp;parentpath=0%2C3&amp;mcustomize=lawnotice_view.jsp&amp;dataserno=202503250001&amp;fbclid=IwY2xjawJYXvZleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHfPx_hwpKPFICzEtxeV4sngWWO5iv_ZKS8f61XCcMWfPqOHSQg4pQwxNUg_aem_oDalHLad2lIcIKBOcRCVFQ"><span style="font-weight: 400;">soliciting</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> public feedback on its draft of the act until May 24 and plans to submit the draft bill to the Executive Yuan, the cabinet, for review by the end of June.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This isn’t the first time Taiwan has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/259726/taiwan-officially-proposes-crypto-bill-with-first-reading-passed-at-parliament"><span style="font-weight: 400;">attempted to introduce a special crypto law</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. In 2023, a group of lawmakers proposed a similar bill, but it failed to advance before their term ended.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Compliance cost</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The proposed crypto act would substantially increase compliance costs for crypto firms, several industry players said at Tuesday's public hearing.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Currently, Taiwan </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/305806/taiwan-aml-illegal-crypto-imprison"><span style="font-weight: 400;">requires</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> businesses or individuals providing crypto services operating in Taiwan to complete AML procedures and register their service capacity. Failure to do so may result in imprisonment for up to two years or a fine of up to NT$5 million ($150,400).</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eddie Hsiung, a partner at the law firm Lee and Li, said that the current AML requirements have already increased compliance costs for industry players — and he suggested regulating crypto firms by tier based on their size.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kevin Cheng, a crypto lawyer and secretary general of the Taiwan Fintech Association, told The Block that the proposed crypto act would significantly raise standards for both management teams and operational practices to "a level comparable to those of financial institutions."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Under the current registration-based regime, firms with NT$30 million to 50 million in capital still have some room to survive. However, in the upcoming era of a dedicated crypto act, even those with NT$300 million to 500 million in capital may find it difficult to stay in business," Cheng said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cheng noted that the draft crypto act raises the operational threshold to a level that small and medium-sized firms may no longer be able to meet.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the other hand, a lack of liquidity remains a key challenge for some local crypto exchanges, with cross-border liquidity seen as essential to addressing the issue. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Damien Ho, a representative of Binance's APAC team, said at the hearing that under appropriate risk management frameworks, "regulation should aim to provide investors in Taiwan with greater liquidity and a more stable trading environment."</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_348980"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-348980" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/04/Taiwan-800x450.jpg" alt="Huang Shan-shan, a member of Taiwan's Legislative Yuan, held a hearing on April 1, 2025, to discuss a draft of special crypto act." width="800" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Huang Shan-shan, a member of Taiwan's Legislative Yuan, held a hearing on April 1, 2025, to discuss a draft of the special crypto act.</p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>