<p>Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit said Tuesday it is closing its NFT marketplace as the market for non-fungible tokens continues to weaken.</p>\r\n<p>"As part of our efforts to streamline our offerings, Bybit Web3 will discontinue operations for its NFT Marketplace, Inscription Marketplace, and IDO product pages," the company said <a href="https://announcements.bybit.com/article/notice-delisting-of-bybit-web3-nft-marketplace-inscription-and-ido-blt63dc3251c4c95d87/">in a post</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Bybit's move follows both cryptocurrency exchange Kraken <a href="https://support.kraken.com/hc/en-us/articles/nft-marketplace-closure-faq">closing down</a> its NFT marketplace and NFT marketplace <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348866/nft-marketplace-x2y2-shut-down-crypto-ai-pivot">X2Y2 announcing plans</a> to cease operations at the end of this month. These institutional closures parallel an NFT market that has, despite showing infrequent signs of life, been experiencing a steady decline since late 2022.</p>\r\n<p>Interest in pricey PFPs and digital art as NFTs has waned considerably in recent years. Extremely popular collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club no longer generate significant trading volumes on a monthly basis.</p>\r\n<p>Last week, blockchain analytics firm DappRadar said that from the NFT market's peak in 2021 until now, "trading volumes for the most popular collections have declined 95%, while the number of traders dropped from well over half a million to less than 20,000 active wallets."</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/nft-marketplace-monthly-volume/embed" title="Ethereum NFT Marketplace Monthly Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>