<p>The Cardano Foundation launched the open-sourced digital identity platform Veridian on Thursday. </p>
<p>Intended for both individuals and organizations, Veridian uses open-source "key event receipt infrastructure" (KERI), decentralized identifiers and "authentic chained data container" (ACDC) credentials to verify identities and authenticate online communication, according to a release shared with The Block.</p>
<p>Launching alongside Veridian is the Veridian Wallet, which lets users to manage their credentials, private keys and identifiers.</p>
<p>"We believe your identity should be yours alone — secure, authentic and under your control," Thomas A. Mayfield, head of decentralized trust and identity solutions at the Cardano Foundation, told The Block in an email. "With Veridian it is now possible to build quantum resistant, globally interoperable, enterprise-grade solutions for individuals and organizations."</p>
<p>Veridian competes with other blockchain-based digital identity projects such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344951/sam-altmans-world-project-leans-into-super-app-functionality-adds-crypto-payments-and-chat">World</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294631/web3-digital-identity-startup-humanity-protocol-raises-30-million-at-a-1-billion-valuation">Humanity Protocol</a>, where both platforms collect an individual's biometric data to prove their humanity. </p>
<p>The Cardano Foundation helps support the development of the Layer 1 blockchain <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/259933/what-is-cardano-and-how-does-it-work-a-guide-to-ada-cryptocurrency">Cardano.</a> Veridian will serve as an optional trust layer for the Layer 1 blockchain. </p>