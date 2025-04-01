<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Kristin Smith, the CEO of one of the biggest advocacy groups in Washington, is leaving for the newly created Solana Policy Institute.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Smith will leave The Blockchain Association and take on the role of president at the institute starting on May 19, according to a statement released by the association on Tuesday. The Blockchain Association has over 100 members, including Coinbase, Jito Labs and a16zcrypto.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"It has been an honor to serve as CEO of Blockchain Association and work alongside such a dedicated team and community,” Smith said in the statement. "I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and confident that the organization’s future is bright."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Solana Policy Institute, a non-partisan nonprofit, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348937/new-advocacy-group-solana-policy-institute-aims-to-educate-washington-lawmakers-to-go-beyond-bitcoin"><span class="s2">premiered</span></a> to the world on Monday as digital assets are having a moment with lawmakers quickly working to pass legislation touching on everything from stablecoins to market structure. The institute is led by Miller Whitehouse-Levine, the former CEO of the DeFi Education Fund.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We've got a lot of work to do on that front, to educate people in Washington and policy making circles about crypto because right now, people hear crypto and by and large think of Bitcoin and that's it," he said in an interview with The Block on Monday. "But of course, the ecosystem has exploded well beyond Bitcoin, and there's applications for all sorts of things being built on these decentralized networks."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The institute's debut comes ahead of the House Financial Services Committee's hearing to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/339523/house-republicans-push-forward-on-stablecoin-regulation-with-new-draft-bill"><span class="s2">amend and vote</span></a> on a bill to regulate stablecoins, which will then be worked on with the Senate's version. President Donald Trump said he hoped to have stablecoin legislation <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345291/at-crypto-summit-trump-says-he-aims-to-have-stablecoin-legislation-before-august-and-will-end-crypto-debanking"><span class="s2">on his desk</span></a> by August. Lawmakers have also set their sights on market structure legislation, though that is likely to take some time.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Whitehouse-Levine declined to comment on who specifically is funding the group, but said it has a "base of support of folks broadly interested in the Solana ecosystem."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Smith will leave The Blockchain Association on May 16. The group's board of directors has begun its search for Smith's successor, according to the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"During her tenure, the Association successfully championed policies that support the development of blockchain technology, defended the industry against misguided regulations, and built a robust community of innovators committed to shaping the future of the industry," the association said.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>