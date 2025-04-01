<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Autonomy, debanking and cancel culture are the three big reasons why the Trump family has been doubling down on their exposure to the crypto industry, Eric Trump, the second-oldest son of the sitting president, said in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I never thought I’d fall into the world of crypto until every bank began cancelling us for absolutely no reason other than the fact that my father was in politics,” Trump said on Tuesday while discussing the "weaponization" of banks against the Trump family. “They came after us viciously. It wasn’t until that time that I realized how important crypto was.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump’s statements come on the heels of a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348858/hut-8-partners-with-trump-backed-firm-to-launch-american-bitcoin-mining-company"><span style="font-weight: 400;">partnership with Hut 8</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which is taking a majority ownership position in a Trump-backed crypto mining operation called American Bitcoin. This is the Trump family’s latest foray into crypto, which also includes the World Liberty Financial DeFi protocol, the TRUMP and MELANIA memecoins and several NFT series. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">President Trump, a former crypto critic, came around to the industry while running his reelection campaign, which was financially backed by some of the crypto industry’s most visible personalities. As part of his first official acts as president, Trump called upon regulators and lawmakers to draft guidance and legislation that would set the U.S. up as the “crypto capital” of the world. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Everyone wants guidelines,” Eric Trump said Tuesday.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition to lauding crypto’s censorship-resistant qualities, Eric Trump noted that the technology is a vast improvement over contemporary finance systems. It is “cheaper, faster, more transparent,” he said. There isn’t “a single thing” banks can do that crypto cannot do better. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In particular, Trump argued that stablecoins will help bolster the U.S. dollar while radically transforming what “finance and banking” will look like in the coming decades.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>