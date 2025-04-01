<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Uniswap DAO has voted to continue its “treasury delegation program,” which could set aside up to </span><a href="https://gov.uniswap.org/t/treasury-delegation-round-2-ideas-thread/24667/13?u=tane"><span style="font-weight: 400;">18 million UNI tokens</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> — worth approximately $113.4 million at current prices — for selected delegates to increase their voting power, according to a preliminary governance decision on Tuesday. With the proposal tangentially approved, the details will be hammered out and then ratified if passed via an onchain vote. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Uniswap’s first treasury delegation program — called the “Delegation of UNI to Active but Underrepresented Delegates” — began in December 2023. The idea was to support “active but under-represented delegates” that vote on behalf of UNI token holders by locking up tokens in the DAO's treasury to empower select delegates, Takeshi, a member of the <a href="https://snapshot.box/#/s:uniswapgovernance.eth/profile/0xB79294D00848a3A4C00c22D9367F19B4280689D7">Tane delegate platform</a> that made the proposal, told The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“This program has been essential to keep the governance healthy and retain the active and capable delegates,” </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tane</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> wrote in its proposal, citing </span><a href="https://gov.uniswap.org/t/treasury-delegation-round-2-ideas-thread/24667/13?u=tane"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it collected about the performance of its previous funding program. Tane noted that after the program was initiated, “all delegates participated in all votes, which made the DAO healthier.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If the new delegate funding program passes, approximately 12 selected delegates will receive 1 million UNI tokens to incentivize their governance participation. An additional 1 million tokens will be given to “top tier” delegates, which are determined by “objective criteria,” including maintaining a minimum 80% voting participation rate over the past three months.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the vote passed its “temp check,” the Uniswap community is not fully aligned on the program. Only 60% of voting power was in favor of the program while nearly 30% abstained from participating. Tane’s proposal includes a plan to evaluate its effectiveness on a three-month rolling basis. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This latest governance conversation comes on the heels of </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347172/uni-token-holders-approve-165-5-million-in-new-foundation-funding-laying-groundwork-for-long-promised-fee-switch"><span style="font-weight: 400;">a controversial $165.5 million funding program</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for Uniswap Foundation, which will fund the non-profit’s operations and a new grants program for </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/339930/uniswap-labs-launches-unichain-ethereum-scaling-solution-in-mainnet"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Unichain</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/338223/uniswap-v4-goes-live-with-swaps-rolling-out-across-the-next-few-days"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Uniswap v4</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> over the next two years. </span></p>\r\n<p><em><strong>Editor's note (April 4 — 10:00 a.m. ET):</strong> Clarifies that the tokens are locked up in the Uniswap DAO treasury. </em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>