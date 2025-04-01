<p>Video game retailer GameStop said Tuesday that it has raised $1.5 billion from a private offering of convertible notes, which it plans to use to buy bitcoin.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1326380/000132638025000022/gme-20250326.htm">In a filing</a> with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it had completed its previously announced private offering of $1.5 billion in 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2030, including the full exercise of the initial purchaser’s option to buy an additional $200 million in notes.</p>\r\n<p>While last <span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">week's GameStop announcement initially sent its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348522/gamestop-hits-reset-with-bitcoin-bet-but-investors-arent-all-in" target="_blank" rel="noopener">shares higher</a>, the longtime meme stock has since fallen, signaling</span> investors are perhaps skeptical of the company's plan to add bitcoin as a treasury asset. GameStop’s move mirrors Strategy’s pivot to bitcoin acquisitions in August 2020. </p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">"GameStop clearly sees the model and relative success of Strategy,” Nathan Cox, CIO of Two Prime Digital Assets, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348522/gamestop-hits-reset-with-bitcoin-bet-but-investors-arent-all-in">told The Block</a>, adding that with over $4 billion in cash on hand and $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024, GameStop’s ability to scale its bitcoin holdings could be significant.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>