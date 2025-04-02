<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet, a Japanese investment firm that has adopted a bitcoin accumulation strategy, has bought an additional $13.3 million worth of BTC — just one day after it made its largest bitcoin purchase to date.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Tokyo-listed firm </span><a href="https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/33500/9a6d1851/9369/4b11/8d76/b97766e5bfc8/140120250402507426.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">disclosed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Wednesday that it purchased an additional 160 BTC for about $13.3 million at an average price of $83,264 per bitcoin. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This brought its total holdings to 4,206 BTC, acquired for about $359.8 million, </span><a href="https://x.com/gerovich/status/1907268774979674554"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich. Based on market prices, the firm's 4,206 BTC is currently worth about $356.2 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest purchase follows the company’s announcement on Tuesday of its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348990/metaplanet-696-bitcoin"><span style="font-weight: 400;">acquisition of 696 BTC</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet has been accumulating the world's largest cryptocurrency since announcing its bitcoin strategy in April 2024. With a total of 4,206 BTC, it currently ranks as the world's ninth-largest publicly traded corporate holder of bitcoin and the largest in Asia, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. The company has stated its goal to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333145/metaplanet-aims-to-boost-holdings-to-over-10000-bitcoin-this-year"><span style="font-weight: 400;">hold 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and expand its holdings to 21,000 BTC by the end of 2026.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet's stock edged down 0.98% during the morning session on Wednesday in Japan, according to Google Finance data. The Nikkei 225 index remained flat so far today.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin gained 1.6% over the past 24 hours to trade at $84,526 at the time of writing, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The Block's </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30"><span style="font-weight: 400;">GMCI 30 index</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which measures the performance of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, added 0.7%.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>