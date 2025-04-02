<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Elon Musk's social media platform X has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent law enforcement from forcing companies, such as crypto exchange Coinbase, to hand over users' financial data.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a Friday amicus curiae </span><a href="https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-922/354291/20250328152757690_Harper%20-%20AC%20Brief_final.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">brief</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with the Supreme Court, X Corp. said that the Internal Revenue Service used a subpoena to obtain — without a warrant — three years of transaction records from Coinbase concerning over 14,000 of the exchange’s customers, including petitioner James Harper’s records.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Social media giant X, along with seven other researchers and advocacy groups, is <a href="https://nclalegal.org/press_release/multiple-amici-support-supreme-court-cert-petition-on-privacy-for-records-shared-with-third-parties/">challenging</a> the use of so-called "suspicionless" subpoenas, arguing that such demands violate user privacy rights. The social media giant claimed that the IRS violated Harper's Fourth Amendment rights "when it obtained a vast quantity of Coinbase records by means of a dragnet subpoena devoid of individualized suspicion."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Monday, the Supreme Court requested the federal government to respond, according to its </span><a href="https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/24-922.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">petition docket</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In 2020, Harper </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/71764/tax-day-lawsuit-alleges-the-irs-violated-crypto-holders-constitutional-rights"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filed a suit</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> against the IRS for its role in the alleged unlawful seizure of information that identified him as a crypto holder. A federal court, however, </span><a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/17352158/harper-v-internal-revenue-service-commissioner/?filed_after=&amp;filed_before=&amp;entry_gte=&amp;entry_lte=&amp;order_by=desc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ruled</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in 2023 that the IRS acted within its authority in accessing Coinbase user data.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>