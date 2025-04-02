<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo advised crypto exchange OKX on how to handle being investigated by federal authorities, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-04-02/cuomo-advised-crypto-exchange-okx-on-its-response-to-us-probe?srnd=homepage-americas"><span class="s2">Bloomberg</span></a> reported on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="" data-start="310" data-end="647">After leaving office, Cuomo advised OKX as it faced scrutiny from the FBI and prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, according to anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg. OKX pleaded <span class="s1"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343111/doj-reaches-500-million-settlement-with-okx-affiliate-over-unlicensed-money-transmissions"><span class="s2">guilty</span></a></span> in February to violating anti-money laundering laws and agreed to pay more than $500 million in penalties.</p>\r\n<p class="" data-start="649" data-end="956">The federal investigation centered on OKX’s failure to obtain a license to operate as a money transmitter, the company said in <a href="https://www.okx.com/learn/aux-cayes-fintech-resolves-investigation">a statement</a> about the settlement. The exchange also noted that U.S. users involved in the case are no longer on the platform and that the allegations did not involve customer harm.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Cuomo, now a candidate for mayor of New York City, "regularly" spoke to company executives and "counseled them on how to respond to the criminal investigation," Bloomberg reported.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">He also reportedly urged OKX to bring on former superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, Linda Lacewell, to the exchange's board of directors. On Monday, OKX <a href="https://www.okx.com/learn/okx-apppoints-new-clo-as-it-enters-new-markets"><span class="s3">appointed</span></a> Lacewell as its new chief legal officer. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Excited to join this stellar team," Lacewell <a href="https://x.com/LindaLacewell/status/1906886632655270091"><span class="s3">posted</span></a> on Monday on X. </span></p>\r\n<p>An OKX spokesperson commented on Lacewell's new role. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"OKX appointed Lacewell for her regulatory expertise and board contributions since 2024, positioning her to lead the company’s global legal strategy," they said in an email. </span></p>\r\n<p>Cuomo has been doing legal work, a spokesman for Cuomo said. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Since he left office, among other activities, Governor Cuomo, has been engaged in the private practice of law representing individuals and corporations, in a variety of matters, and does not comment on those private client matters," the spokesman said in an email. "He has not represented clients before a NY city or state agency. He routinely recommends former colleagues for positions.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><b>Update: </b>April 2, 9:35 p.m. UTC to include comments from OKX</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="s1"><b>Update: </b>April 2, 12:25 a.m. UTC to include comments from Cuomo spokesman </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>