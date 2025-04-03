<p>Paradigm CTO Georgios Konstantopoulos' recent remarks on the Ethereum programming language Solidity have sparked a debate in the community over its future — questioning if it should be abandoned, if current alternatives should be more widely adopted, or if a new language is needed.</p>\r\n<p>Solidity is the primary programming language for developing smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, used for building decentralized applications and other onchain functionality.</p>\r\n<p>"How should we program Ethereum?" Konstantopoulos <a href="https://x.com/gakonst/status/1907613235819454643">posted</a> on X late Wednesday. "Solidity is in a problematic state right now, IMO. Do we make Solidity good? Do we drop Solidity? If we drop Solidity, do we do Vyper or do we do a new language?"</p>\r\n<p>In response, some community members <a href="https://x.com/BenDiFrancesco/status/1907616667963682934">argued</a> that a simpler, new language could help developers avoid costly mistakes — particularly in a DeFi ecosystem that now manages <a href="https://defillama.com/chain/Ethereum">billions</a> of dollars in total value locked.</p>\r\n<p>DeFiLlama founder 0xngmi's "<a href="https://x.com/0xngmi/status/1907747278460203104">unconventional opinion</a>" is that a new language could rethink how smart contracts are written by focusing on states and transitions rather than just instructions, which could help prevent mistakes and make the code safer.</p>\r\n<p>"If the present value of the continued problematic state is more expensive than the switching costs to a new language, we should hold an industry wide campaign to find a language that makes sense, starting with the two next most adopted smart contract languages — Rust and Move," former Head of Ecosystem at Aptos Labs, Neil Harounian, <a href="https://x.com/neilhar_/status/1907764159153942893">said</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The call for Rust, a programming language used extensively in the Solana ecosystem, was echoed by many — though some <a href="https://x.com/OrientusPrime/status/1907615866205737358">questioned</a> its current suitability for Ethereum smart contracts.</p>\r\n<p>On the other hand, many developers said they would prefer to stick with and "<a href="https://x.com/balakhonoff/status/1907710838149927311">fix</a>" Solidity rather than abandon it entirely. They suggest adding more robust tooling and improving the developer experience — <a href="https://x.com/CantelopePeel/status/1907614719520723003">arguing</a> that it's "too late to pivot" and that there are "far <a href="https://x.com/nicoszerman/status/1907757546842042689">more important</a> areas to work on than the language itself" right now.</p>\r\n<h2>Curveball</h2>\r\n<p>Vyper, conceived by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin in November 2016, was another popular alternative suggested by many, with the decentralized exchange Curve Finance being one of the programming language's main proponents. </p>\r\n<p>"Really unexpected take from Georgios from Paradigm," Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov wrote on his official <a href="https://t.me/michael_curve/84">Telegram</a> channel on Thursday. "TLDR — Solidity compiler development is in a bad state (I suspect that it sunk under loads of technical debt), another compiler or language is needed for development on Ethereum. What makes it more spicy — Paradigm did a lot to popularize Solidity by building Solidity-specific tools."</p>\r\n<p>Egorov encouraged developers to consider using Vyper, arguing that its compiler is in a good state by comparison. "Just check if Vyper is close enough. You'll save a whole bunch of work!" the official Curve Finance account <a href="https://x.com/CurveFinance/status/1907744143406772690">responded</a> to Konstantopoulos on X.</p>\r\n<p>Egorov <a href="https://t.me/michael_curve/66">started</a> using Vyper in 2019 when he first began building Curve and "fell in love" with it. "Vyper has made a long way since then, and (not without my contributions) it was so much improved and reviewed that I think it's probably the best way to write safe smart contracts for the Ethereum ecosystem," he said in November, drawing an analogy between Python and PHP/Java for Vyper and Solidity, suggesting the former can also overtake the latter in popularity.</p>\r\n<p>For now at least, Solidity remains the most widely used smart contract language in the crypto ecosystem by a wide margin, helping to protect over $132.1 billion in TVL, according to DeFiLamma <a href="https://defillama.com/languages">data</a>. Rust accounts for $13.4 billion and Vyper $1.8 billion.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_349458"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1033px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-349458" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/04/Screenshot-2025-04-03-at-14.09.53.png" alt="TVL breakdown by smart contract languages. Image: DeFiLlama." width="1023" height="372" /><p class="wp-caption-text">TVL breakdown by smart contract languages. Image: <a href="https://defillama.com/languages">DeFiLlama</a>.</p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>