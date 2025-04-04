<p>Ethereum transaction fees have plummeted to multi-year lows, with the seven-day moving average now generating less than $500,000 daily, a stark contrast to the 12-month peak of $30 million observed in March 2024. Despite this dramatic decline in fee revenue, daily transaction volume has remained relatively stable at approximately 1.2 million transactions per day, suggesting a shift in network economics rather than diminished usage. </p>\r\n<p>Several network improvements have reduced fees, particularly the implementation of EIP-4844 (Proto-Danksharding), which introduced "blob" transactions, significantly reducing Layer 2 rollup costs by providing cheaper <span class="il">data</span> availability. Layer 2 solutions, particularly Base, have emerged as the go-to for many users attracted by significantly lower costs while still benefiting from Ethereum's security.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/comparison-bitcoin-ethereum-solana/transaction-fees-daily/embed" title="Transaction Fees (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The fee collapse represents a double-edged sword for the Ethereum ecosystem.</p>\r\n<p>For users, dramatically lower fees improve accessibility and reduce barriers to entry, potentially expanding Ethereum's utility for everyday transactions and smaller DeFi operations that were previously cost-prohibitive. For validators, however, declining fee revenue raises questions about long-term economic security, as the network increasingly relies on ETH issuance rather than transaction fees to incentivize validation.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum's price performance has also struggled amid these efficiency gains, underperforming Bitcoin considerably in 2025. This divergence challenges the narrative that network usage directly correlates with token value, as Ethereum continues to host the majority of stablecoin activity and emerging RWA (real-world asset) protocols despite price weakness.</p>\r\n<p><em data-v-cb736f2c="" data-v-c5594f84="" data-v-f87c67ca="">This is an excerpt from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters" data-v-cb736f2c="" data-v-c5594f84="" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Data &amp; Insights newsletter</a>. Dig into the numbers making up the industry's most thought-provoking trends.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>