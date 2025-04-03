<p>Republic, the New York City-based financial services firm, has entered into a deal to acquire Canadian crypto trading firm INX Digital Company (ticker INXDF) for up to $60 million. The transaction is expected to close within eight months, the firms said on Thursday.</p>\r\n<p>INXDF is up 180% to nearly $0.10 at press time.</p>\r\n<p>The deal's final dollar amount ranges between $48.9 million and $60 million depending on certain shareholder conditions. A Republic subsidiary will purchase all of INX's outstanding shares at a 457% premium based Wednesday's closing price, according to a company <a href="https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/inx-to-be-acquired-by-republic-for-up-to-us-60-million-812823613.html#:~:text=Under%20the%20terms%20of%20the,an%20aggregate%20amount%20of%20up">release</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Republic, an existing INX shareholder, will fold INX into its operations to bolster its blockchain investment services, such as trading security tokens or swapping real-world assets. The acquisition creates "a seamless pathway" for Republic to raise additional capital and enter into secondary marketplace opportunities across the digital asset ecosystem, the release continues. </p>\r\n<p>"This is a defining moment for INX and the future of digital finance. Joining forces with Republic accelerates our vision of a fully regulated, tokenized economy that empowers investors globally," INX founder and CEO Shy Datika said in a statement. "By combining INX’s expertise in security token and cryptocurrency trading with Republic’s global investment reach, the merged entity will offer a full investment lifecycle in a regulated and scalable ecosystem — bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology."</p>\r\n<p>The acquisition comes after INX and Republic enter into a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235452/republic-inx-join-forces-to-build-blockchain-infrastructure-expand-tokenization?21d83b66_page=2">partnership</a> in June 2023 to bolster its web3 and tokenization infrastructure, The Block previously reported. Republic invested $5.25 million into INX and acquired roughly 9.5% of INX's outstanding shares at the time.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/191028/broker-dealer-inx-makes-bid-for-voyagers-assets">INX</a> provides a regulated platform to buy and trade cryptocurrencies as well as tokenized securities, such as onchain stock from the computer hardware manufacturer <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302815/trading-for-unaffiliated-tokenized-nvidia-stock-launched-on-inx-platform">Nvidia</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>