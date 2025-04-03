<p><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;"><em>Episode 21 of The Crypto Beat was recorded with </em><em><strong>The Block Editor-In-Chief Tim Copeland and Morpho Co-Founder &amp; CEO Paul Frambot</strong></em><em><strong>.</strong></em></span></p>\r\n<p><i data-stringify-type="italic">Listen below, and subscribe to The Crypto Beat on </i><i data-stringify-type="italic"><a class="c-link c-link--underline" href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ" data-sk="tooltip_parent">YouTube</a></i><i data-stringify-type="italic">, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-crypto-beat/id1766487816"><i data-stringify-type="italic">Apple</i></a><i data-stringify-type="italic">, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/3HTxRuUINeHi3Fxoq5Jc8d?si=f04a786ae2c34e2c&amp;nd=1&amp;dlsi=3e5a2681379b4c32"><i data-stringify-type="italic">Spotify</i></a><i data-stringify-type="italic">, <a href="https://www.twitch.tv/thecryptobeat">Twitch,</a> </i><i data-stringify-type="italic">or wherever you listen to podcasts. The Block's Editor-in-Chief, Tim Copeland, was joined by Morpho Co-Founder and CEO Paul Frambot.

In this episode, Copeland and Frambot discussed Morpho, a permissionless lending and borrowing infrastructure that allows builders and platforms to create their own products. The discussion also covers Morpho's integration with Coinbase, the evolution of crypto lending, and the potential future of Layer 2 solutions and app-specific chains.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM" target="" rel="noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Introduction <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=24s" target="" rel="noopener">00:24</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Sponsor break <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=74s" target="" rel="noopener">01:14</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> What Is Morpho? <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=303s" target="" rel="noopener">05:03</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Shifting From End To End Products <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=455s" target="" rel="noopener">07:35</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Morpho Token <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=672s" target="" rel="noopener">11:12</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Protocol Fees and Monetization <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=793s" target="" rel="noopener">13:13</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Surge in TVL <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=1047s" target="" rel="noopener">17:27</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Evolution of DeFi Lending <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=1304s" target="" rel="noopener">21:44</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Coinbase Integration <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=1597s" target="" rel="noopener">26:37</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The Future of Crypto Lending </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=1998s" target="" rel="noopener">33:18</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The Success of Stablecoins <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=2190s" target="" rel="noopener">36:30</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> App Chains and Layer 2s <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64ObN_GeazM&amp;t=2420s" target="" rel="noopener">40:20</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> What’s Next For Morpho &amp; Conclusion</span></p>\r\n<div class="xgmjVLxjqfcXK5BV_XyN">\r\n<hr /></div>\r\n<p><strong>The Block Newsletters<br />\r\n</strong>The Block's newsletters bring you the latest news and analysis of the fast-moving crypto and DeFi markets. Guest links:
Paul Frambot - https://x.com/PaulFrambot
Morpho - https://x.com/MorphoLabs 