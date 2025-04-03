<p><em>The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters?utm_campaign=website&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=newsletter">The Daily</a>, which comes out on weekday afternoons.</em></p>\r\n<p>Happy Thursday! Well, following up on yesterday's lingering question, President Trump's tariff announcements were harsher than expected, leaving crypto holders feeling "liberated" from their money as prices tumbled.</p>\r\n<p>In today's newsletter, crypto markets continue to digest Trump's sweeping Liberation Day tariffs, JPMorgan says bitcoin's "digital gold" narrative is under pressure, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee votes to advance a stablecoin bill and more.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349461/senate-banking-panel-votes-to-advance-trumps-nomination-of-paul-atkins-to-chair-the-sec">confirmed</a> Trump's nomination of crypto-friendly Paul Atkins to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission.</p>\r\n<p>Let's get started.</p>\r\n<h2>Crypto markets weigh Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs</h2>\r\n<p>President Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement of reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday caused <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349397/crypto-markets-fall-after-trump-lays-out-sweeping-reciprocal-tariffs-ethereum-solana-drop-6">sharp declines in the crypto market</a>, with Bitcoin, Ether and Solana dropping around 6%, 8% and 15%, respectively.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>The new policy imposes a baseline 10% tariff on imports, while some countries will see tariffs of more than 50%.</li>\r\n\t<li>The reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect on April 9, while the baseline 10% tariff will hit on April 5.</li>\r\n\t<li>U.S. Bitcoin miners could be particularly squeezed, facing rising hardware costs due to new tariffs on Chinese-made ASIC hardware, potentially pushing out less efficient operators.</li>\r\n\t<li>However, income from the tariffs could also be a budget-neutral means to acquire bitcoin for Trump's U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, according to Two Prime Digital Assets CEO Alexander Blume.</li>\r\n\t<li>Meanwhile, despite the widespread selloff, BRN analyst Valentin Fournier argued the much-anticipated clarity on U.S. commerce policy creates a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349439/bitcoin-tariffs-buying-opportunity">buying opportunity</a> as uncertainty fades.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin's 'digital gold' narrative under pressure</h2>\r\n<p>Bitcoin's volatility, ETF outflows and correlation with equities are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349432/jpmorgan-bitcoin-digital-gold-debasement-trade">raising questions about its "digital gold" narrative</a>, according to analysts at JPMorgan.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>Gold's sharp rise to above $3,100 per ounce this year reflects an "intensification" of the debasement trade, the analysts noted — meaning investors are increasingly favoring gold over bitcoin.</li>\r\n\t<li>The debasement trade is a strategy focused on buying assets like gold and bitcoin to hedge against inflation, long-term debt and weakening fiat currencies.</li>\r\n\t<li>Bitcoin is still trading above its estimated mining production cost of $62,000, which could act as a floor, the analysts said, estimating its volatility-adjusted value at closer to $71,000.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>House Financial Services Committee votes to advance stablecoin bill</h2>\r\n<p>The U.S. House Financial Services Committee voted 32-17 to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349250/house-financial-services-committee-votes-to-advance-bill-to-regulate-stablecoins">advance the Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy or STABLE bill</a>, which aims to create a regulatory framework for dollar-denominated stablecoins.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, R-Ark. urged the bill's passage during a several hours-long hearing and said regulation was essential for "global competitiveness."</li>\r\n\t<li>"Blockchain technology continues to transform the way money moves," Hill said. "The fact is, policymakers, regulators and law enforcement must keep up with these changes."</li>
	<li>Multiple amendments discussed on Wednesday focused on President Trump's crypto ties and potential conflicts of interest.</li>
	<li>The House's STABLE bill and the Senate's comparable GENIUS Act differ in their approach to regulating foreign issuers and stablecoin market structures but will have to come to a consensus.</li>
	<li>Meanwhile, the committee also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349416/anti-cbdc-hfsc-pass">advanced an anti-CBDC bill</a> introduced by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer.</li>
</ul>
<h2>Matcha says most DEXs will support Solana by year-end</h2>
<p>Matcha, the decentralized exchange aggregator developed by 0x, has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349429/0x-dex-aggregator-matcha-solana-cross-chain-avoid-memecoin-rug-pulls">expanded to Solana</a> — making it one of the first DEX aggregators to support trades on both SVM and EVM-compatible blockchains via a single app.</p>
<ul>
	<li>Matcha was previously available across 13 EVM-compatible chains — including Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum, OP Mainnet, Unichain, Polygon, BNB Chain and Avalanche.</li>
	<li>It now allows users to connect both Solana and EVM wallets simultaneously, making it easier to navigate between networks.</li>
	<li>While cross-chain support was already available between EVM chains, trading to and from those networks and Solana is also available from Thursday.</li>
	<li>Notably, Matcha anticipates that, by year-end, most DEXs and aggregators will support Solana.</li>
	<li>The platform has also introduced anti-malicious token features to help users avoid harmful assets and memecoin rug pulls by providing metrics, including risk scores, holder counts and token ages.</li>
</ul>
<h2>PayPal activates SOL and LINK support in US</h2>
<p>PayPal has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349294/paypal-solana-chainlink-usa">expanded its crypto offering in the U.S.</a> to support buying, selling, holding and transferring Solana and Chainlink's native cryptocurrencies for the first time.</p>
<ul>
	<li>Previously, customers could only use PayPal as a payment method to buy SOL or LINK via the crypto onramp MoonPay.</li>
	<li>The payments giant has offered crypto services since October 2020 but previously only supported Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash directly, as well as its own stablecoin, PayPal USD.</li>
</ul>
<h2>In the next 24 hours</h2>
<ul>
	<li>U.S. nonfarm payroll figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.</li>
	<li>U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 11:25 a.m.</li>
	<li>IOTA, Moca Network and 1inch are all set for token <a href="https://tokenomist.ai/">unlocks</a>.</li>
</ul> 