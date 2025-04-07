Viction Ecosystem Shows Strong Growth in Q1 2025

As blockchain ecosystems continue to evolve, some are beginning to stand out through consistent growth in usage, developer activity, and DeFi engagement. One such network is Viction—a Layer-1 blockchain that has quietly built a foundation for scalable, user-friendly Web3 applications.

“Viction is entering a new phase of growth—what we’re seeing is not just more users, but deeper engagement, greater retention, and a stronger foundation across the board,” said Marcus, Core Contributor at Viction.”

In the first quarter of 2025, Viction began to show signs of significant momentum, according to the institution-graded data dashboards. Here are the key highlights:

Daily User Growth Across the Board

#13 Among All Layer-1 Blockchains by Daily Active Users (DAU)

Data from Token Terminal ranks Viction as the 13th most active Layer-1 chain by daily users—a sign of increasing on-chain engagement.





#19 Among EVM-Compatible Chains in DAU

On Nansen, Viction ranks 19th among EVM chains. This demonstrates its growing relevance in the multichain landscape, especially among developer-friendly platforms.

User Base Expansion

170,000 Monthly Active Users (+18.1% Month-over-Month)

In March, Viction reached a new milestone of 170K Monthly Active Users, placing it among the Top 8 fastest-growing chains, based on data from Token Terminal.





104,000 Weekly Active Addresses (+96% in Two Weeks)

Token Terminal also reported that between March 24–31, the number of active addresses surged by 96%, reflecting not just user acquisition but also strong retention and on-chain activity.

DeFi Growth and TVL Milestones

Total Value Locked Hits All-Time High at $2.25M

Viction’s ecosystem crossed a new milestone in Total Value Locked (TVL), indicating increasing trust and liquidity flowing into its DeFi protocols, per DefiLlama.





RabbitSwap Leads With $1.57M in TVL

RabbitSwap, a decentralized exchange built on Viction, holds the majority of the network’s TVL, making it a central piece in the ecosystem's DeFi infrastructure.

(Source: Rabbit Swap)

This post is commissioned by Blockman and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.