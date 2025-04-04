<p class="p1">Former congressional candidate and ex-football player Bo Hines, who traded playbooks for policy briefs, is now three months into his rookie season as one of the White House’s top crypto leads.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Hines, who works with White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks, was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/332118/trump-appoints-former-college-football-player-gop-house-nominee-bo-hines-to-head-crypto-council"><span class="s2">tapped</span></a> by President Donald Trump in December to run the crypto council. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"I view our role, specifically my office, as being like an administrator and/or sherpa between White House policy, industry, interagency activity and what's happening on Capitol Hill," said Hines, executive director of the Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, in an interview with The Block. Since starting the job, Hines said he has met with 150 different people in the crypto industry, big and small. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Trump administration's rollout is markedly different from that of the Biden administration, which took a more wary approach to the crypto industry. Just a few days into his presidency in January, Trump issued an executive order "Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology," which included a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335703/trump-strategic-reserve"><span class="s3">number of measures</span></a>, including creating a working group tasked with developing a federal regulatory framework, and also looking to ban the use of a central bank digital currency. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Trump has also tapped crypto-friendly leaders to run key agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That regulator has been instrumental in bringing charges against big crypto firms as its former chair, Gary Gensler, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333672/outgoing-sec-chair-gensler-defends-crypto-stance-less-than-two-weeks-before-leaving-agency"><span class="s3">denounced</span></a> the industry for being "rife with bad actors." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Last month, Trump <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345291/at-crypto-summit-trump-says-he-aims-to-have-stablecoin-legislation-before-august-and-will-end-crypto-debanking"><span class="s2">hosted</span></a> a crypto summit at the White House, attended by big industry players, including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Another summit could be incoming, Hines said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The White House is kicking around different ideas of how to do future summits, potentially dividing them into "sub-vertical summits," Hines said, such as ones focused on exchanges and another on miners. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">'Bitcoin is the grandfather'<b></b></span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Last month, Trump <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345105/president-trump-signs-order-to-establish-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-will-hold-as-store-of-value-akin-to-fort-knox"><span class="s3">signed</span></a> an executive order to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve and establish a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The two terms — stockpile and reserve — have several differences and have sparked<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336993/crypto-executive-order-raises-questions-about-a-reserve-versus-trumps-plans-for-a-digital-asset-stockpile"><span class="s3"> some confusion</span></a>. The bitcoin reserve would be made up of bitcoin owned by the federal government that was forfeited, Sacks previously said, adding that the U.S. won't sell any bitcoin deposited into the reserve. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also authorized to develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional bitcoin, provided those strategies have no incremental costs on American taxpayers, Sacks said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We created them (a bitcoin reserve and crypto stockpile) separately for a reason and that reason is because bitcoin is unique," Hines said. "Bitcoin is the grandfather."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Meanwhile, according to the executive order, the stockpile consists of crypto other than bitcoin that was forfeited in criminal or civil proceedings. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We also wanted to give credence to the other ecosystems that are continuing to develop and build incredible things in the space and that's why we created the digital assets national stockpile because we believe in that innovation and we want them to continue to build across this ecosystem," Hines said.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">On the Hill <b></b></span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">As Trump and regulators move forward on executive orders and a new approach to overseeing crypto, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are quickly moving to advance legislation to regulate stablecoins and later adopt a whole-of-market approach. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">On Wednesday, the House Financial Services Committee <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349250/house-financial-services-committee-votes-to-advance-bill-to-regulate-stablecoins"><span class="s2">voted</span></a> to advance a monumental stablecoin bill with 32 in favor and 17 opposed. The bill, named STABLE, had a few Democratic supporters, including Reps. Ritchie Torres, Josh Gottheimer and Sam Liccardo. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Lawmakers are next working on a crypto market structure bill, with a hearing scheduled for next week. Trump has said he wants to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345291/at-crypto-summit-trump-says-he-aims-to-have-stablecoin-legislation-before-august-and-will-end-crypto-debanking"><span class="s2">sign</span></a> stablecoin legislation before August, and Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348956/president-trumps-crypto-moves-complicate-efforts-to-pass-stablecoin-legislation-as-lawmakers-forge-ahead-to-get-bills-to-the-finish-line"><span class="s2">said</span></a> Trump is also interested in having a market structure bill passed as soon as possible.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"I think that (bipartisanship) will continue to expand and I think that we're well on our way to delivering on the President's wishes to get both of these pieces of legislation on his desk before August recess," Hines said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Democrats and top House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, R-Ark., however, have raised concerns over Trump's involvement in crypto. The Trump family has been involved with a DeFi protocol under development, as well as live and tradable memecoins and NFTs. On Monday, the Trump family <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348858/hut-8-partners-with-trump-backed-firm-to-launch-american-bitcoin-mining-company"><span class="s3">also announced</span></a> its new Bitcoin mining interests.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">That engagement "in the memecoin activity and in considering the formation of a stablecoin have made our work more complicated," Hill said on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348956/president-trumps-crypto-moves-complicate-efforts-to-pass-stablecoin-legislation-as-lawmakers-forge-ahead-to-get-bills-to-the-finish-line"><span class="s2">Monday</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Top Democrat of the House Financial Services Committee, Maxine Waters of California, has opposed the stablecoin bill. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"With this stablecoin bill, this committee is setting an unacceptable and dangerous precedent, validating the president and his insiders' efforts to write rules of the road that will enrich themselves at the expense of everyone else," Waters said during Wednesday's hearing.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Hines declined to comment on the record about criticism of Trump and his family's involvement in crypto.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Football - crypto<b></b></span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Hines became interested in crypto when he played football in the 2014 Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl for North Carolina State during his freshman year in college. He bought bitcoin shortly afterwards and became a "pretty avid trader." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">When asked if there were similarities between crypto and football, Hines noted a team dynamic between the two. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"There is a team dynamic that persists right now as it relates to the industry," he said. "Regardless of what vertical you're operating within and/or what you're trying to accomplish in the space, these actors have faced a lot of headwinds."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"In the grand scheme of things, I think that more generally, it's just been a lot of fun for me to watch the industry come together and really fight for their technology."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 