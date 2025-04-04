<p>Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, has resumed live streaming to a select portion of users, along with a strengthened moderation policy, after disabling the feature late last year.</p>\r\n<p>The platform now prohibits — and will terminate — streams containing violence, harassment, sexual content and youth endangerment, among other listed activities. It will also suspend individuals violating these rules from livestreaming or from using Pump.fun in the future, according to the platform's <a href="https://pump.fun/docs/livestream-moderation-policy">website</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The guidelines aim "to cultivate a social environment on pump fun that preserves creativity and freedom of expression and encourages meaningful engagement amongst users, free of illegal, harmful, and negative interactions," according to Pump.fun's livestream moderation policy. </p>\r\n<p>The platform's co-founder, who goes by the name Alon, said on the social media <a href="https://x.com/a1lon9/status/1908188837773185287?t=xNoeSLCr8X0v8mXR9bw8sQ&amp;s=19">platform X</a> on Friday that livestreams will be available to 5% of users. </p>\r\n<p>Pump.fun suspended livestreaming on Nov. 25, 2024, after users deployed "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/328177/solana-based-memecoin-platform-pump-fun-disables-live-streaming-feature-indefinitely">heinous</a>" tactics to increase freshly launched token valuations, such as child abuse, bestiality and threatening suicide, The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<h2>'Appropriate' content</h2>\r\n<p>Though Pump.fun has restricted users from including certain types of content on its livestream, it has not taken a hardline stance against what is deemed "not safe for work" (NSFW), as noted in its policy.</p>\r\n<p>"Aside from the prohibitions listed above, Pump.fun does not intend to universally define what content is ‘appropriate’ or ‘inappropriate,'" Pump.fun wrote. "There is an implicit assumption that some content — perhaps much content — generally defined as NSFW will in fact appear on Pump.fun. Pump.fun reserves the right to unilaterally determine the appropriateness of content where necessary and to moderate it accordingly."</p>\r\n<p>Pump.fun will thus enforce the policy at its discretion, and creators maintain the responsibility to follow these guidelines before including "sensitive" content in live streams. The platform can ban users if it found creators violated its live stream terms, though an affected user can file an appeal if they feel there's been a mistake.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>