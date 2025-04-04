<p>The odds of a Circle initial public offering happening this year took a hit on Friday as markets reeled from President Donald Trump's tariffs, causing some companies to pause their IPO plans.</p>\r\n<p><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">On the crypto-based prediction platform Polymarket, the odds that Circle, issuer of the second-largest stablecoin by supply, USDC, will launch its IPO this year <a href="https://polymarket.com/event/circle-ipo-in-2025?tid=1743781542906" target="_blank" rel="noopener">dropped</a> by as much as 25% on Friday, falling from a 96% chance earlier in the week to a likelihood of 71%.</span></p>\r\n<p>Estimates of the Circle IPO happening jumped earlier this week to 96% after the company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349131/usdc-stablecoin-issuer-circle-files-ipo-prospectus-with-sec">filed a prospectus</a>. However, President Trump's tariffs, announced Wednesday, have rattled markets, causing some companies to reconsider going public. For one, Swedish fintech Klarna and StubHub have both paused their planned IPOs, according to <a href="https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-tariffs-trade-war-04-04-2025/card/exclusive-klarna-pauses-planned-ipo-after-trump-tariff-turmoil-NMXYuKXzW6Xv4ao3CSxr">The Wall Street Journal.</a></p>\r\n<p>Before Trump announced his sweeping tariffs, Circle filed a prospectus for its planned IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Circle has been looking to go public for quite some time and appeared ready to pounce on a market that, until Trump's tariffs, appeared exceedingly bullish for stablecoin-related companies. Additionally, the U.S. government seems on the verge of passing legislation that will bring added legitimacy to the stablecoin market.</p>\r\n<p>The Polymarket odds have also been affected by crypto news aggregator <a href="https://velo.xyz/news">Velo posting</a> that Circle had delayed its IPO. The link was shared en masse on X.</p>\r\n<p>Circle did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked about its IPO</p>\r\n<p>Curiously, on Friday, Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether — issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin — appeared to throw shade at Circle’s IPO plans with <a href="https://x.com/paoloardoino/status/1908164053941231727">a post on X</a>, sharing a photo of himself in front of a massive bull sculpture and writing, "Tether doesn't need to go public."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>