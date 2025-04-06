<p>A token backed by MMA superstar Conor McGregor has apparently failed to launch, raising just $392,000 during its 28-hour presale period, signaling a larger market shift away from celebrity-backed tokens. </p>\r\n<p>McGregor and the Real World Gaming DAO (RWG) aimed to raise $3.6 million through the $REAL token's presale, conducted via a sealed-bid auction. However, after 28 hours, the ERC-20 token secured just $392,315 in commitments from investors, below the listed minimum raise target of $1,008,000. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_349749"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1550px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-349749" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/04/Screenshot-2025-04-06-at-4.00.25 PM.png" alt="" width="1540" height="922" /><p class="wp-caption-text">The results of the $REAL token's presale, according to the token's site.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>"We need to be real. We didn't hit our minimum raise. All bids will be refunded in full," RWG <a href="https://x.com/getrealtoken/status/1908972985769415020">wrote on X</a> following the end of the sale. "This is not the end."</p>\r\n<p>The token was launched by McGregor and the Real World Gaming DAO (RWG), originally known as <a href="https://www.finyear.com/Balthazar-DAO-secures-further-US2-million-in-Private-Round-Token-Sale-US60-million-valuation_a48616.html">Balthazar DAO</a>, which <a href="https://getrealtoken.io/">lists as token buyers</a> major crypto firms such as Animoca Brands, KuCoin Labs, Tezos Foundation, Algorand, and some 15 others. "Revenue from RWG businesses integrating the token, as well as McGregor’s brands will support a huge global movement," a press release stated. </p>\r\n<p>McGregor promoted the crypto token to his 10 million X followers and nearly 47 million Instagram followers. "This isn't some celebrity-endorsed bullshit token, it’s a REAL game changer that will improve the crypto ecosystem as well as make REAL change in the world,” said McGregor in a press release.</p>\r\n<p>The token's launch drew skeptical responses from some major crypto community members. For example, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT's <a href="https://x.com/zachxbt/status/1908557016228057596">sarcastic response</a> on X received nearly three times as many likes as the original announcement post. </p>\r\n<p>The launch comes as the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349742/bitcoin-dips-below-80000-after-dropping-over-3-in-two-hours-dragging-crypto-market-downward">broader crypto market struggles</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346637/memecoin-index-plunges-90-as-crypto-markets-retreat">memecoin trading volume</a> continues to diminish. The Block's GMCI Meme index, which tracks 25 leading memecoins by market cap, has fallen nearly 9% in the past 24 hours, according to the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/broad-market/284149/gmci-meme-gmmeme-usd">index's price page</a>. </p>\r\n<p><em>Updated 4:05 pm EST with RWG's response to the presale ending. </em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>