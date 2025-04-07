<p>Tether is considering launching a new U.S.-based stablecoin aimed specifically at institutional clients, CEO Paolo Ardoino told The Block. The move comes as U.S. lawmakers push forward legislation that could provide a clearer framework for stablecoin issuers.</p>\r\n<p>"The new legislation gives us the opportunity to explore the creation of a U.S.-based, institutional-grade stablecoin," Ardoino told The Block. "Unlike the stablecoins we've developed to support emerging markets and financial inclusion — such as in Africa — this would be tailored to meet the needs of large-scale, regulated institutions with very different infrastructure requirements."</p>\r\n<p>Tether currently does not offer its products to U.S. customers, according to its <a href="https://tether.to/ru/us-residents/">website</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The U.S. is moving quickly toward a stablecoin regulatory framework, with two key bills — the Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349250/house-financial-services-committee-votes-to-advance-bill-to-regulate-stablecoins">(STABLE) Act </a>in the House and the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346143/senate-banking-committee-votes-to-advance-stablecoin-bill-collecting-support-from-both-democrats-and-republicans">(GENIUS) Act</a> in the Senate — advancing through Congress. President Donald Trump has urged lawmakers to pass legislation by August. The House and Senate must eventually agree on and pass a single version to send it to Trump's desk.</p>\r\n<p>"We pioneered the stablecoin industry in 2014, and it's significant to see our work now recognized by lawmakers in the world's most powerful economy," Ardoino said. "This marks a major step forward in the path to thoughtful regulation."</p>\r\n<h2>New stablecoin plans</h2>\r\n<p>Tether's existing stablecoins — including its flagship USDT — have seen broad adoption in crypto trading as well as in markets with volatile local currencies, where crypto acts as a digital dollar for savings and daily use. The new stablecoin, however, would be geared toward institutions looking for faster settlements between banks.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348983/tether-bitcoin-purchase-q1-2025">USDT</a> remains the world's largest stablecoin, with a total supply of around 145 billion tokens, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply">according to The Block's Data Dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Tether has faced ongoing scrutiny for not providing a full independent audit of its stablecoin reserves, instead releasing quarterly attestations signed by BDO Italia. Last month, the company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344251/tether-new-cfo-full-audit?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss" data-v-cb736f2c="">hired</a> Simon McWilliams as its new chief financial officer to lead efforts toward securing a full audit. Ardoino has called obtaining one from a Big Four firm — Deloitte, EY, PwC, or KPMG — a "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347619/tether-ceo-says-full-audit-by-big-four-firm-is-top-priority-following-new-cfo-hire-reuters?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">top priority</a>" and said discussions are underway.</p>\r\n<p>Tether's rival Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has had its financials audited by Deloitte since 2022, according to its <a href="https://www.circle.com/transparency">website</a>. Before that, Grant Thornton served as Circle's auditor starting in 2015.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>