Why Altcoin Options Are the Future: PowerDEX Launches on Base

Crypto markets have grown beyond simple spot buys and perpetual futures. Options trading is rapidly emerging as the next big leap for traders seeking advanced risk management, strategic flexibility, and new profit opportunities. While spot and perps only allow bets on price direction—often with liquidation risks—options provide more nuanced tools: you pay a premium for the right, not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a specific strike price. If the trade goes against you, the worst you face is the premium, rather than a forced liquidation. In the fast-paced world of crypto, this can be a game changer.

Among the platforms driving this shift, PowerTrade and its decentralized counterpart PowerDEX stand out. PowerTrade has long been recognized as the leading altcoin options exchange, listing over 80 altcoin markets alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. Thanks to multiple expiration dates per asset—often more than 10 per market—the platform hosts over 100,000 individual option securities, far surpassing any other venue in crypto. In 2024 alone, the combined volumes in altcoin options have reportedly soared by over 150,000%, giving traders more reason than ever to explore these versatile derivatives.

Now, the spotlight is on PowerDEX, which is available on both Ethereum and Base networks -and soon Solana-. By integrating with Base, PowerDEX offers on-chain options trading that feels nearly as smooth as a centralized exchange (CEX). Lower gas fees and faster confirmations reduce friction, so you can enter or exit options positions with minimal cost and delay. This article will explore how PowerDEX on Base changes the game for altcoin options, why options themselves offer critical advantages over spot and perps, and how PowerTrade’s approach—spanning both centralized and decentralized platforms—makes it a formidable, arguably unmatched, force in the crypto world.

The Case for Crypto Options

Before diving into PowerDEX on Base, let’s recap why options are increasingly seen as the future of crypto trading:

Risk Control

With spot trading , if the market crashes, you absorb the full loss. Perpetual futures amplify gains but also come with large liquidation risks. By contrast, buying options caps your loss at the premium paid. There’s no forced liquidation —if an option expires worthless, you simply lose the upfront cost.



Profit from Volatility

Options enable strategies that don’t rely on a particular direction. If you expect a big price swing—up or down—you can use a straddle or strangle to profit from volatility. Spot or perp traders typically need the market to move the “right” way to make money.



Structured Strategies

Traders can combine calls and puts with various strikes and expiries to create tailored risk-reward profiles. Selling covered calls can generate passive yield on tokens you already hold, while protective puts act like insurance against downward moves.



No Funding Fees

Perpetuals charge recurring funding rates, which can erode profits or become costly over time. Options have no ongoing funding cost —you pay once (the premium), and you’re set until expiry.





Because of these strengths, many traditional finance players rely heavily on options to hedge risk and explore sophisticated strategies. Crypto is now catching up, with altcoin options poised to follow the explosive adoption Bitcoin and Ethereum options saw in prior years.

PowerTrade’s Altcoin Edge

Although a handful of exchanges offer BTC and ETH options, no one else rivals PowerTrade for altcoin coverage and liquidity. With over 80 altcoins—from major layer-1 projects (like Solana, Avalanche) to popular DeFi tokens and even memecoins—PowerTrade’s options let you hedge or speculate on the tokens you care about. These 80+ markets collectively feature well over 100,000 listed contracts across a range of expiry dates, giving you the ability to pick short-term or long-term positions.

PowerTrade also addresses two major concerns that typically plague altcoin derivatives: thin liquidity and wide spreads. By partnering with professional market makers and using a robust order-matching engine, it delivers deep liquidity that keeps spreads tight—even for smaller-cap altcoins. As a result, large orders can be filled with minimal slippage. This is critical for Block RFQ, which caters to institutional or high-volume traders looking to execute big options trades privately at fair prices.

Another part of PowerTrade’s secret sauce is its SPAN portfolio margin system, inherited from traditional derivatives markets. This margin methodology calculates risk across your entire options portfolio—calls, puts, different strikes—to reflect net exposure, often reducing capital requirements for multi-leg strategies. Coupled with multi-collateral support, you aren’t confined to using only one token as margin; you can fund your trades with stablecoins or multiple assets, ensuring greater flexibility.

Adding to these benefits is staking: holders of PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) tokens can stake them to earn a share of platform revenue. This mechanism provides an extra layer of rewards for active traders and supporters who believe in the platform’s long-term growth. As altcoin options volume continues rising—and it’s already up by over 150,000% in 2025—PTF stakers stand to benefit from the surge in trading fees. As of April 2025, historical rewards have reached up to 65% APY—paid directly from trading fees—with no lockup period required.

The image shows a one‐click “strategy explorer” where each “card” or tile corresponds to a particular options strategy on Dogecoin. Rather than diving into complicated option chain data, you get a clean, visual lineup of different bullish, bearish, or sideways strategies. Each card highlights the type of strategy (bullish/bearish/sideways), the potential return if you’re right, and a quick way to “pay and place” that bet. By presenting strategies in a side‐by‐side format, it makes it easy to compare potential outcomes, trade‐offs, and expiry dates all at a glance. This streamlines what would normally be a time‐consuming process—piecing together multiple options legs manually—and turns it into a straightforward click‐to‐select flow.

PowerDEX on Base: Lower Fees, Self-Custody

While PowerTrade’s centralized exchange remains popular, PowerDEX delivers those same markets in a decentralized, self-custodial format. Built on the Ethereum Layer-2 solution Base, PowerDEX keeps transaction costs and confirmations faster than the Ethereum mainnet. Traders stay in control of their private keys; no more depositing funds into a CEX wallet and hoping the exchange remains solvent.

Yet the user experience is far from clunky. PowerDEX’s interface closely mirrors the PowerTrade CEX, offering a similar order entry flow, charts, and strategy builders. Thanks to Base’s low gas fees, placing trades and rolling positions won’t burn through your profits. This is critical for options, where strategies often involve multiple legs or frequent adjustments. If each transaction on Ethereum mainnet costs tens of dollars, advanced strategies quickly become unaffordable. On Base, those costs drop to pennies or a few dollars at most.

Moreover, because Base batches transactions back to Ethereum, traders still get the security guarantees of the main chain. You aren’t sacrificing reliability for cheaper fees. If you want to withdraw to Ethereum or another Layer-2, the bridging process is straightforward. This design allows traders who prefer a purely on-chain environment—and the composability it brings—to still enjoy a “CEX-like” experience.

Soon on Solana: Expanding the Multichain Vision

Even as PowerDEX gains traction on Base, PowerTrade is preparing to expand its decentralized platform to Solana—a chain known for ultra-fast throughput and extremely low fees. By going multichain, PowerDEX ensures that no matter where liquidity or user activity trends, its altcoin options can remain accessible. Solana has a dedicated user base and a host of unique tokens that could benefit from on-chain options markets. PowerTrade’s plan is to unify liquidity and experiences across these networks, further solidifying its lead in altcoin options coverage.

Advantages Over Spot and Perps

1. No Liquidation Threat

Perpetuals can wipe you out if the market dips momentarily. Options don’t. At worst, you lose the premium, so you know your maximum risk from the start.

2. More Strategies

Instead of strictly going long or short, you can sell calls, buy puts for protection, or trade volatility. This flexibility is a major reason why traditional traders favor options for diverse market conditions.

3. Portfolio Hedging

With 80+ altcoins on offer, you can hedge a wide portfolio—something you can’t easily do on a platform that only lists BTC and ETH derivatives.

4. Ease of Entry

Spot requires capital equal to the coin’s price. Perps may impose large margin requirements for bigger positions. With options, you pay a smaller premium to control a larger notional amount. There’s no daily funding fee, and you can set up multi-leg structures that offset each other’s premiums.

A Bright Future: Why No One Else Compares

While a handful of exchanges now offer altcoin options, none match PowerTrade’s breadth (over 80 assets), depth (100,000+ contracts), or feature set (tight spreads, SPAN margin, multi-collateral support, block RFQ, and PTF staking). The result is essentially no direct competition in crypto for altcoin options at this scale. It’s a first-mover advantage that has attracted both high-frequency retail traders and institutions seeking block-size liquidity.

With altcoin options volumes climbing at an astonishing rate—over 150,000% in 2024 alone—PowerTrade and PowerDEX stand as the go-to destination for anyone wanting to hedge or speculate on the broader crypto market. Thanks to the Base launch, the platform now offers a decentralized environment with minimal fees and near-instant settlements. Solana support is on deck, meaning even faster, cheaper trading for those who prefer that ecosystem.

As the crypto landscape grows more complex, traders need more sophisticated tools. Options fill that gap by providing layered strategies, risk management, and yield potential that spot or perps alone cannot match. PowerTrade’s consistent innovation—combining a robust centralized platform with a cutting-edge DEX—illustrates why many view altcoin options not just as a niche, but the future of crypto trading. With no credible rivals in sight, PowerTrade is poised to define how we hedge, speculate, and profit in this new era of decentralized derivatives.

To learn more about this groundbreaking tool, head to:

CEX: https://power.trade/

DEX: https://dex.power.trade/

Disclaimer: Options trading involves risk and requires understanding of how premiums, strikes, and expirations work. While they offer crucial advantages over spot and perps, traders should educate themselves thoroughly or start with small positions.

This post is commissioned by PowerTrade and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.