<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">RedStone, the oracle development team, is the latest project to deploy on MegaETH, the buzzy Ethereum Layer 2, bucking the traditional rollup trend. The move follows shortly after MegaETH launched its public testnet, the last step before deploying its much-anticipated mainnet. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“As MegaETH scales toward 100,000 TPS and sub-millisecond latency, RedStone is the only oracle fast enough — and flexible enough — to keep up,” the team wrote in a statement, noting the oracle service can push out price updates “every 2.4 milliseconds.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Oracles are a key component of the blockchain ecosystem. They are purpose-built systems that feed off-chain information, including prices and other data, to onchain smart contracts. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">RedStone’s latest oracle system, RedStone Bolt, was designed through a partnership with MegaETH. Bolt is said to be “the first and only ultra-fast, sub-second, push oracle.” Unlike "pull oracles,” which require specific smart contracts to actively request data from an oracle as needed, push oracles proactively "push" data to the blockchain without being prompted.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">RedStone Bolt will feature “plug-and-play” capabilities to integrate with “protocols built for traditional push feeds” like DeFi giants Compound, Morpho, Spark, Venus, Euler, Fluid and Aave, RedStone co-founder Marcin Kazmierczak said in a statement. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, institutional tokenization firm Securitize tapped RedStone as its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345833/tokenization-securitize-redstone-first-oracle-onchain-funds-blackrocks-buidl"><span style="font-weight: 400;">primary data provider</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for current and future products issued by the likes of Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane and KKR, enabling those institutional funds to deploy deeper into DeFi. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">RedStone, which raised $15 million in Series A funding from Arrington Capital, Kraken Ventures and others, powers protocols on Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon and 70 other chains. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MegaETH is looking to become a “monolithic” scalability solution for Ethereum by tapping alternative data availability solutions like EigenLayer and using bespoke sequencers that operate in parallel. The project testnet </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347613/high-throughput-ethereum-scaler-megaeth-debuts-public-testnet-hitting-20000-tps-on-day-one"><span style="font-weight: 400;">achieved 20,000 TPS</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on its first day and hopes to quadruple that.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>