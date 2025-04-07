<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Galaxy Digital announced Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">approved</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> its S-4 registration statement regarding the company's domestication to Delaware from the Cayman Islands.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The registration is part of the crypto and AI-focused financial services firm's U.S. expansion, with plans to list on Nasdaq next month.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company said in the <a href="https://investor.galaxy.com/news/news-details/2025/Galaxy-Announces-Effectiveness-of-Registration-Statement-for-U-S--Listing/default.aspx?utm_content=329664797&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;utm_source=twitter&amp;hss_channel=tw-19847181">statement</a> that it will hold a special shareholder meeting on May 9 to approve the reorganization, and the Nasdaq listing under ticker GLXY is expected shortly after clearance from shareholders.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"This marks an important milestone for Galaxy," said Mike Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Galaxy wrote that the reorganization process will likely close in mid-May, subject to shareholder approval and the Toronto Stock Exchange, where it is currently listed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Galaxy recently agreed to a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348602/nyag-galaxy-digital-settlement-luna"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$200 million settlement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with the New York Attorney General's office following an investigation into the firm's alleged wrongdoings while promoting Luna cryptocurrency, the sister coin to TerraUSD that together collapsed in 2022.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>