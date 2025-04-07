<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Vermont-based asset manager Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC is launching the first XRP-based exchange-traded fund in the U.S. market on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF (</span><a href="https://teucrium.com/etfs/XXRP"><span style="font-weight: 400;">XXRP</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">) is a leveraged fund based on the world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, designed to provide investment results that correspond to twice the daily price performance of XRP.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"If you have a short-term high-conviction view on XRP prices, you may consider exploring the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF," the company said on the website.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to its description, XXRP starts trading on April 8 on NYSE Arca, with monthly distributions at a 1.85% management fee ratio.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation's (DTCC) official </span><a href="https://www.dtcc.com/charts/exchange-traded-funds"><span style="font-weight: 400;">list</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of active and pre-launch U.S. ETFs, Teucrium's XXRP stands as the only XRP-related fund.</span></p>\r\n<p>"A 2x XRP ETF is launching [tomorrow] in the U.S., the first-ever XRP ETF on the market," <span style="font-weight: 400;">Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas <a href="https://x.com/ericbalchunas/status/1909364066088263883?s=46">said</a> in a post on X. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Very odd (maybe a first) that a new asset’s first ETF is leveraged. Spot XRP still not approved, [although] our odds are pretty high,</span>" Balchunas added.</p>\r\n<h2><b>Demand for spot ETF uncertain</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Multiple U.S. issuers, including Grayscale, WisdomTree and Bitwise, have filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following waves of positive changes in crypto regulation led by President Donald Trump. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Several spot XRP ETF filings have been </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/342298/sec-acknowledges-spot-xrp-filing-from-canary-capital"><span style="font-weight: 400;">acknowledged</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by the SEC earlier this year, suggesting the review process is moving forward.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Ripple Labs, the company that created and supports the growth of XRP, agreed to settle with the SEC last month, ending their years-long legal battle over whether XRP counts as a financial security. Ripple agreed to pay a fine of $50 million, reduced from the $125 million that was imposed last August.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"With the SEC dropping its appeal, a key legal hurdle is out of the way, making XRP ETF approval more likely," said Min Jung, research analyst at Presto Research. "If any new spot ETFs are approved after Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP or Solana are strong contenders."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, Jung noted that demand for spot XRP ETFs remains uncertain. "Ethereum ETFs have seen limited traction, and institutions still largely believe 'there is no second best,'" Jung said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248352/xrp-xrp-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's XRP price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the cryptocurrency is trading at $1.91 as of 11:00 p.m. ET on Monday, up 0.64% in the past 24 hours.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>