<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has purchased 84,514 Coinbase Global Inc. shares, worth about $13.3 million, across its two exchange-traded funds on Monday amid a global market slump.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The firm's latest trade filing showed that ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) bought 64,806 Coinbase shares, worth about $10.2 million based on the day's closing price. The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) also bought 19,708 Coinbase shares, worth roughly $3.1 million.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, ARKW sold 159,496 shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), worth about $12.4 million. The ARKB spot bitcoin fund saw $4.69 million in net outflows yesterday, according to SoSoValue <a href="https://sosovalue.com/assets/etf/us-btc-spot">data</a>.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As of Monday, Coinbase stocks </span><a href="https://www.ark-funds.com/funds/arkw#hold"><span style="font-weight: 400;">represented</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a 5.92% weight in the ARKW fund, making it the fourth-largest holding within the ETF, while in the ARKF fund, Coinbase shares were the second-largest holding with a 7.65% weight, according to the firm's latest <a href="https://www.ark-funds.com/funds/arkf#hold">disclosure</a>. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Monday, Coinbase shares closed down 2.04% at $157.28, but it gained 2.68% during after-hours trading to $161.5, <a href="https://www.google.com/finance/quote/COIN:NASDAQ?sa=X&amp;ved=2ahUKEwiv_Pq9yseMAxVnF1kFHWPHN_gQ3ecFegQIQxAX">according to</a> Google Finance. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark's Monday purchase coincided a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349765/sell-now-think-later-stampede-sends-bitcoin-ether-tumbling-alongside-asian-stocks-analyst-says">global market crash</a>. Asian stocks saw their worst day in decades, with the Shanghai Composite closing down 7.3% and Japan's Nikkei 225 losing 7.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.91%, and the S&amp;P 500 dropped 0.23%. However, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.10%.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto market also experienced a major sell-off, sending bitcoin to as low as around $74,300 on Monday, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's bitcoin price page</a>. The world's largest cryptocurrency has since rebounded slightly, trading at $80,246 at the time of writing — up 3.64% over the past 24 hours.</span></p>