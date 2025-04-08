<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's crypto task force is set to host several crypto heavyweights — including representatives from companies it had previously entered legal battles with — for a roundtable discussion slated for Friday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SEC </span><a href="https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2025-61"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the agenda and panelists on Monday, inviting executives from companies such as Coinbase, Uniswap Labs and Cumberland DRW to speak at the roundtable at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The upcoming event, titled "Between a Block and a Hard Place: Tailoring Regulation for Crypto Trading," is part of a series of roundtable discussions organized by the SEC's crypto task force meant to bring more clarity to crypto regulation. Friday's panelists include Katherine Minarik, chief legal officer of Uniswap Labs; Gregory Tusar, VP of institutional product at Coinbase; and Chelsea Pizzola, associate general counsel of Cumberland DRW.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The roundtable, which will be livestreamed on the agency's website, will also feature remarks from Mark Uyeda, acting chair of the SEC, and Commissioners Caroline Crenshaw and Hester Peirce. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Hearing the public's concerns and suggestions helps the SEC create a clear, sensible, and fair path forward for the crypto industry," Peirce, who leads the crypto task force, said in the Monday statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Notably, the SEC has dropped its lawsuits against Coinbase and Cumberland DRW after U.S. President Trump took office. In June 2023, under former Chair Gary Gensler, the agency sued Coinbase for allegedly violating securities laws but moved to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343835/coinbase-case-officially-dropped-by-sec"><span style="font-weight: 400;">dismiss the case</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in February. Last month, the SEC also dropped its case against Cumberland DRW, which had been filed in October 2024.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SEC </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347591/current-approach-is-clearly-a-failure-sec-crypto-task-force-roundtable-debates-future-regulation-of-digital-assets"><span style="font-weight: 400;">held its first such event on March 21</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, with securities lawyers and crypto pundits debating a long-held question about what makes something a security. It plans to organize the third roundtable on April 25 to discuss "Know Your Custodian: Key Considerations for Crypto Custody." </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Two additional roundtable discussions are also expected on May 12 and June 6, focusing on tokenization and decentralized finance, respectively.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>