<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tron founder Justin Sun said that he welcomes any legal action from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349289/tron-justin-sun-trueusd-fiduciary-insolvent-techteryx-tusd-first-digital-aria">First Digital Trust (FDT)</a>, as the dispute surrounding TrueUSD stablecoin has yet to find a resolution.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I welcome any legal process that brings more facts into the open," Sun told The Block in a written statement on Tuesday. "If that means taking it to court or continuing to shine a light through public disclosures, I will do both."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The dispute between Sun and FDT stems from Sun's claims that the Hong Kong firm misappropriated $456 million in TUSD stablecoin reserves, designated to back the token's peg. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sun, an advisor to TUSD operator Techteryx, claimed that between 2023 and 2024, FDT improperly directed the $456 million to Dubai-based firm Aria Commodities DMCC, instead of Cayman Islands-registered fund Aria CFF. Coindesk <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/04/02/tron-s-justin-sun-bailed-out-tusd-as-stablecoin-s-usd456m-reserves-were-stuck-in-limbo">reported</a> last week, citing court documents, that Aria Commodities DMCC's owner Cecilia Brittain is wife to Aria CFF CEO Matthew Brittain. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In an attempt to prevent TUSD from collapsing, Sun gave Techteryx a $500 million loan, while publicly blaming FDT for stealing the TUSD reserve funds. Sun also claimed that FDT is "effectively" insolvent and unable to redeem client funds.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Following Sun's initial accusations, FDT and Chok responded with a list of counterclaims, denying all allegations and announcing that it would push legal action against Sun. </span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Relationship with TrueUSD</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">FDT first accused Sun of pushing the whole narrative in a "smear campaign" to hurt a competing stablecoin issuer. </span></p>\r\n<p>"We have not yet had the opportunity to defend ourselves and instead of letting the TUSD matter be dealt with in court, Justin has instead resorted to a coordinated social media effort to try to damage FDUSD as a business competitor," the company <a href="https://x.com/FirstDigitalHQ/status/1907469378876215803">said</a> on X.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After Sun urged its users to secure their assets from the company, FDT's FDUSD briefly lost its dollar-peg, falling to as low as $0.91.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Based on the forensic investigations conducted, substantial evidence suggested that there has been a global ponzi scheme of significant scale involving financial institutions in various jurisdictions, including FDT in Hong Kong," Sun told The Block, adding that the investigations were held by "external professionals," though they were unnamed in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Tron founder also addressed speculation that he had a financial stake in TUSD beyond his role as advisor, which is the reason behind his $500 million loan to Techteryx.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"My decision to come to the rescue of TUSD by extending a loan didn’t come easy, given the potential hit over $500m to me as the creditor," Sun said in the statement. "It’s the right thing to do to protect the public token holders who would otherwise be facing severe losses. It is also in the best interest of the web-3 industry to prevent any contagion effect."</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Insolvency dispute</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">FDT also fought against Sun's claim that the company is "effectively" insolvent, saying in a statement that it is solvent and user funds remain fully redeemable. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Techteryx and Justin Sun's suggestion of FDT being insolvent is not only factually incorrect, but it is a malicious attempt to damage the reputation and market standing of FDT and stablecoin FDUSD," FDT said in a statement posted last week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In response, Sun told The Block that FDT has been insolvent from the balance sheet perspective since 2023, where in the fiscal year of 2024, it had recorded net assets of -101 million Hong Kong dollars (-$13 million), citing financial reports filed to Hong Kong regulators.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">FDT's latest financial statement, accessible via the Hong Kong company registry's e-portal, shows that the company had net liabilities of 100.9 million HKD as Sun suggested. However, this is as of June 30, 2024 and may not be reflective of the company's current position.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Not a solo job</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Sun also rebutted FDT's claim that it just acted as a middleman to direct the funds to Dubai, following instructions from Techteryx and its authorized representatives.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the interview response, Sun claimed that FDT wasn't involved in the $456 million embezzlement alone. He claimed it was done by a number of TUSD service providers including FDT and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/317977/sec-settles-charges-against-truecoin-llc-and-trusttoken-inc-involving-stablecoin-trueusd">TrueCoin</a>, that colluded to "orchestrate a rug pull."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Essentially, Techteryx was persuaded to invest in the Cayman Fund based on the strong endorsement of Truecoin, particularly Mr. Alex De Lorraine who made a series of misrepresentations regarding the fund," Sun said. De Lorraine is the CEO and director of Archblock INC, which owns TrueCoin.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sun added that the fund transfers to Dubai were executed through an "intricate" set of transactions backed by false documentations forged to deceive Techteryx. He again blamed Vincent Chok, the CEO of FDT and its affiliate Legacy Trust, for approving the transfers while being aware of "clear legal violations."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"FDT is definitely not just a 'middleman' as it suggested," said Sun. He did not reveal further details or evidence as he said they are subject to active litigation. </span></p>\r\n<p>However, First Digital posted <a href="https://x.com/FirstDigitalHQ/status/1909307467315790125">screenshots</a> on X on Tuesday of its custody agreement, which states that it "will take no view on the efficacy or soundness of any investment decisions made by the Client.”</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block has reached out to FDT for further comments.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Justice and Accountability</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As he proclaimed in his public press conference in Hong Kong last week, Sun reiterated in his interview that the region's regulatory loophole that FDT allegedly exploited is the "key issue."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"It appears no financial regulators are taking oversight over Hong Kong trust institutions, which largely lack robust oversight and risk controls," Sun told The Block. "There needs to be tighter regulation and control by authorities about the movement of clients’ funds by the trust institutions."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As Sun called on Hong Kong regulators, local Web3 lawmaker Johnny Ng released a statement acknowledging that there have been multiple fraud reports this year involving trust companies, agreeing that the local law needs to be amended.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Amid the chaos, Sun posted a $50 million bounty for any insider or whistleblower to expose the alleged embezzlement by FDT.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I believe there are individuals—especially insiders—who know exactly what happened," Sun told The Block. "The bounty is a way to encourage them to come forward, provide clarity, and help recover the stolen assets."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sun said his ultimate endgame with the TUSD situation is "justice and accountability." </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I will continue to speak out publicly," Sun said. "Injustice happens if everyone chooses to remain silent."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>