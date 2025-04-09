Former Ethereum Foundation developer Virgil Griffith released from prison

People • April 9, 2025, 10:17AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Griffith, known for his contributions to the Ethereum Name Service, pleaded guilty to sanctions violations in 2021 after giving a presentation titled “Blockchains for Peace” in North Korea.

Former Ethereum Foundation developer Virgil Griffith has been released from prison on parole, according to a post on X.

Griffith was sentenced to 63 months in a U.S. prison in 2022 after U.S. prosecutors said he violated sanctions law by giving a presentation called "Blockchains for Peace" in North Korea. Prosecutors alleged that Griffith presented "technical advice on using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to evade sanctions."

Griffith pleaded guilty to sanctions violations in 2021. In July 2024, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel reduced his sentence to 56 months.

Griffith joined the Ethereum Foundation around 2016 and is known for his early work on the Ethereum Name Service and other protocol-level improvements.

Griffith earned a Ph.D. in computation and neural systems from Caltech, and previously launched WikiScanner, a tool to track Wikipedia edits. He worked with lauded cryptographer Aaron Swartz to create Tor2web, an interface for accessing hidden Tor websites via regular web browsers.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Daniel Kuhn profile picture Daniel Kuhn

Daniel Kuhn is a Senior Journalist and Editor at The Block, where he covers the crypto industry with a particular focus on tech. He previously served as deputy managing editor of opinion/features at CoinDesk. He first appeared in print in Financial Planning, a trade publication magazine. Before journalism, he studied philosophy as an undergrad, English literature in graduate school and business and economic reporting at an NYU professional program. You can connect with him on Twitter and Telegram @danielgkuhn or find him on Urbit as ~dorrys-lonreb.

See More
Connect on

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Jason Shubnell at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Daniel Kuhn