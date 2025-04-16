Unlock Seamless Token Vesting with Sablier

Managing vesting schedules manually or through custom smart contracts is time-consuming, introduces security risks, and creates liquidity shocks from token dumps.

That’s why industry leaders like Maple, Balancer and Instadapp trust Sablier to automate and optimize their vesting programs.

The Problem: Traditional Token Vesting is Outdated

For many crypto projects, distributing vested tokens to employees, advisors, and investors remains a logistical nightmare. Traditional vesting methods come with major pain points:

Manual distributions: Releasing tokens every month requires constant oversight and trust in the company’s operations.

Custom smart contracts: Building bespoke vesting contracts demands additional developer resources , security audits, and a user-friendly claiming interface.

Liquidity risks: Predictable unlock schedules encourage speculation and token dumping, destabilizing the ecosystem.

Companies launching new tokens need a smarter, more efficient, and fully automated approach.

The Solution: Sablier’s Streaming Vesting Model

Sablier’s vesting solution transforms token vesting with automated, by-the-second distributions. Instead of periodic, lump-sum unlocks, recipients continuously receive their tokens in small increments—second by second.

“Set and forget” vesting – With a one-time setup, Sablier eliminates the need for ongoing admin work, making it ideal for organizations . Treasury managers love Sablier .

Instant withdrawals – Recipients can withdraw their unlocked tokens at any time, eliminating long waits.

Safe integration – Teams can deploy vesting streams directly from their multisig wallets, ensuring secure and trustless token distribution.

Prevent token dumps – Streaming tokens gradually reduces the risk of massive sell-offs and lowers price volatility.

Case Study: How Maple Uses Sablier for Vesting

Since 2021, Maple has leveraged Sablier to automate their vesting program. Instead of managing complex smart contracts or manual payments, Maple simply set up real-time token streams with Sablier—saving time and reducing operational overhead.

“Their responsive customer service and seamless integration with Safe make the experience even more delightful.”

— Ryan O’Shea, Head of Operations at Maple

With Sablier’s batch stream feature, which allows the creation of dozens of vesting plans in one transaction, Maple efficiently distributes tokens across multiple recipients—all with one simple setup.

Why Sablier? The Future of Token Distribution

Whether you’re managing token vesting, payroll, or contributor rewards, Sablier brings:

Complete automation – No manual interactions required.

Superior security – No need to write and audit custom vesting contracts.

Fully onchain – Your tokens are vested onchain in Sablier’s fully permissionless protocol.

Automate token distribution, eliminate friction, and ensure market stability with Sablier.

This post is commissioned by Sablier and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.