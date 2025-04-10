Interchain Labs launches IBC Eureka to connect Ethereum to the Cosmos ecosystem

Interchain Labs unveiled a new bridge product called IBC Eureka to connect the Ethereum and Cosmos blockchain systems.

IBC Eureka expands upon the second version of the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol to permit quick and affordable connections between Ethereum and Cosmos, using the Cosmos Hub to undergird the IBC routing, according to a release shared with The Block.

Ethereum is now the first non-Cosmos network to join the IBC ecosystem. Eureka developers plan to add networks such as Solana, Base and Arbitrum in the future. The system is designed to reduce transfer costs, including gas and relay fees, from Etheruem into Cosmos to less than $1.

"IBC Eureka represents a steep improvement in security and programmability for cross-chain communication," Interchain Labs co-CEO Barry Plunkett told The Block in an email. "It will allow developers across Ethereum and Cosmos to build a new class of applications that unify and compose the liquidity and protocols historically fragmented across multiple chains. Our mission for 2025 is to continue to expand IBC Eureka, onboarding additional chains to create a truly unified Interchain economy.”

Among the first projects to onboard IBC Eureka are the decentralized exchange dYdX, the real-world asset-focused Layer 1 blockchain MANTRA, Bitcoin liquid staking protocol Lombard and Bitcoin staking protocol Babylon.

"The capability to bring Bitcoin Staking LSTs minted on Babylon Genesis into Cosmos over IBC Eureka marks a major step toward unlocking Bitcoin’s full DeFi potential," said Fisher Yu, Babylon Labs CTO, in a statement. "This integration enables seamless, secure, and efficient access to Cosmos DeFi for Bitcoin holders — and brings us closer to Bitcoin alignment across every chain and the broader ecosystem.”

Interchain Labs is under the Interchain Foundation, a Switzerland-based nonprofit that develops the Layer 1 blockchain Cosmos and its related ecosystem. The launch of IBC Eureka comes after Interchain Labs developers tested the operability between Ethereum and Cosmos in late March of this year, The Block previously reported.