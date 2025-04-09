21Shares files for Dogecoin ETF and forms 'exclusive' partnership with House of Doge

21Shares filed an S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday for a spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund and then said it has formed an "exclusive" partnership with the House of Doge to launch funds endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation.

The proposed fund, called 21Shares Dogecoin ETF, would allow investors to track the price of DOGE without having to purchase the cryptocurrency directly. The filing follows several other filings from firms wishing to issue altcoin-based ETFs. In January, Bitwise also filed an S-1 registration with the SEC for a Dogecoin ETF.



"Registered investment vehicles are essential for broadening access to digital assets, and Dogecoin’s growing adoption underscores its significance in the crypto ecosystem," 21Shares President Duncan Moir" said in a statement. “By partnering with the House of Doge, we are taking a pivotal step in bringing transparent and institutional-grade investment options to the market.

Dogecoin is considered the first memecoin and has amassed a market cap of $24 billion, making it the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the world by that measure. 21Shares is also seeking to launch exchange-traded funds that track the price of Polkadot and Solana.

"Dogecoin was created to be a fun, accessible form of peer-to-peer money, and over the years, it has demonstrated real-world utility in payments, tipping, and charitable giving," said Jens Wiechers, advisory board member at House of Doge and co-executive director of the Dogecoin Foundation. "This initiative with 21Shares provides a regulated path for institutions to participate in and amplify the ‘Dogecoin is Money’ vision."

Last month, the SEC delayed taking the next steps for several proposals regarding Litecoin, Dogecoin, Solana and XRP ETFs. At the time, experts said they were not surprised, given that Paul Atkins has yet to be confirmed as the regulator's new chair. Earlier Wednesday, the Senate was poised to vote on President Donald Trump's nomination of Atkins to lead the SEC. Atkins is widely viewed as crypto-friendly, especially compared to former SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

21Shares's spot bitcoin ETF, ticker symbol ARKB, has $4.6 billion in assets under management.

Dogecoin's was changing hands at $0.16 as of 5:57 p.m. EST, according to The Block's DOGE price data.