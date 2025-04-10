Pakistan plans to fuel bitcoin mining with surplus electricity: Reuters

Policy • April 10, 2025, 3:33AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Pakistan’s Crypto Council is planning to use the country’s excess electricity for bitcoin mining and AI data centers, Reuters reported.
  • The council was formed last month in an aim to support Pakistan’s crypto and blockchain initiatives.

Pakistan is considering using surplus electricity to power its bitcoin mining and AI data centers, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The suggestion came from Bilal Bin Saqib, advisor to Pakistan's finance minister and CEO of the Crypto Council. Saqib reportedly said there have already been talks with several mining firms.

The plan is expected to help the country overcome the challenge of having leftover energy amid high electricity tariffs and the expansion of alternative energy sources.

The council will finalize the location of the mining centers based on excess power availability, Saqib told Reuters.

Blockchain push

Pakistan formed its crypto council last month, in a bid to push blockchain and crypto-powered initiatives.

Saqib explained in a previous interview with Bloomberg that the country's crypto push follows the election of pro-crypto President Donald Trump, who promised to make the U.S. the world's leader in digital assets.

“Our plan as the Pakistan Crypto Council is very clear — Pakistan is done sitting on the sidelines," Saqib said in the interview. "We want Pakistan as the leader of blockchain-powered finance, and we want to attract international investment.”

The council leader also said that Pakistan is one of the top 10 global adopters of crypto, even without clear crypto regulations. Saqib's goals for the local crypto economy includes setting up regulatory sandboxes to boost innovation in the field.

Earlier this week, local media reported that Binance co-founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) joined the Pakistan Crypto Council as a strategic advisor

Zhao said in an X post earlier this month that he is "officially and unofficially" advising a few governments on crypto regulatory frameworks and blockchain solutions for government efficiency. 


AUTHOR

Danny Park profile picture Danny Park

Danny Park is an East Asia reporter at The Block writing on topics including Web3 developments and crypto regulations in the region. He was formerly a reporter at Forkast.News, where he actively covered the downfall of Terra-Luna and FTX. Based in Seoul, Danny has previously produced written and video content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Timmy Shen at [email protected]

