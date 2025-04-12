Bombie Expands into Film and Music, IAS Staking Boosts Long-Term Returns

I. Bombie’s Ecosystem Standing

Bombie stands out as a leading game in the Telegram, TON, LINE, and Kaia ecosystems, distinguished by its exceptional performance. To date, it has surpassed 11.1 million users and generated over $20 million in revenue. Within the Kaia ecosystem, Bombie boasts an average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) of $319 and secured a top-two position in LINE’s Kaia Wave Mini Dapp Growth Competition, demonstrating robust market competitiveness and user retention.

Kaia Foundation Chairman Sam commented: “We are highly optimistic about Bombie’s TGE. It’s a superstar in the Kaia ecosystem and has the potential to become an iconic project, setting an example for other Kaia Mini Dapps. I play Bombie daily and rank in the top 20. I wish it great success and have full confidence in its performance.”

II. Expansion of the IP Ecosystem

Bombie’s ambitions extend beyond a single game, as it progressively builds a multidimensional IP framework, evolving into a brand with a comprehensive worldview:

Film and Music Integration : The original album Bombie Rise has launched on global streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, amplifying its cultural influence.





Animated Content : The debut episode of the animated series Fake Elon has been released, leveraging a storyline-unlock mechanism to boost player engagement and immersion.





This “game + film + music” fusion not only enriches the user experience but also infuses Bombie’s IP ecosystem with diverse value. Bombie COO Barry stated: “As a closed-loop project with an advanced economic model, Bombie enables users to earn while being entertained, amplifying their value.”

III. Stake to Earn Mechanism

With the launch of its new game CapyBomb , Bombie introduces innovation to its token mechanics, ushering in a “Stake to Earn” era:

IAS Mechanism : Players can stake tokens to unlock rare items and accelerate growth without additional asset consumption, lowering the entry barrier.





Economic Design : Combining staking rewards with airdrops, this approach reduces selling pressure, optimizes token liquidity, and ensures long-term profitability.





Technical Support : Developed by former xAI engineers, an AI algorithm dynamically adjusts the economic model in real time to maintain stability.





This shift from “Play to Earn” to “Create to Own” marks Bombie’s role in driving decentralized entertainment from concept to practical application. At the Hong Kong Web3 Festival in April, Bombie will further showcase the sustainability of its staking mechanism and its ecosystem innovations.



This post is commissioned by Catizen and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.