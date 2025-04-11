Fartcoin sees explosive growth as it decouples from altcoin market

Fartcoin has seen explosive growth over the past seven days, according to market data. The Solana-based memecoin appears to have decoupled from the wider crypto market — which by and large has rebounded after President Trump temporarily paused his global tariffs plan — to notch the biggest daily and weekly gains.

The flatulence-themed token, the third-largest in the Solana memecoin ecosystem, is up nearly 99% on a seven-day average and over 30% on the day. This is compared to the next largest mover, HYPE, the native token for the buzzy Hyperliquid platform, which is up 30% on the week and 9.7% on the day.

It’s unclear what is driving this trading activity — a situation that’s true for most cryptocurrencies that began as jokes before becoming semi-serious economic powerhouses. Fartcoin’s fully diluted market capitalization is nearing $900 million and is rapidly becoming one of the most liquid tokens in terms of volumes, according to Solscan.

Fartcoin’s popularity boomed after its October 2024 launch, when an AI bot called Truth Terminal began tooting about the project on X after being gifted 20 million FARTCOIN tokens to fund its supposed escape from containment.

The absurdity of the situation, as these things go, drove more attention to Fartcoin which in turn reflexively. This cycle continued further when Truth Terminal became the “first crypto millionaire AI.”

Notably, other tokens associated with crypto AI experiments, including Bittensor, Render and Pi Network, are also in the top 10 biggest gainers, according to The Block’s data.

That FARTCOIN has rallied the most following the whipsaw price movements this week, as the world digests Trump’s international economic plans, is perhaps a reminder of the memecoin’s unofficial slogan, “hot air rises.”