From Cash to Crypto: Inside the Corporate Bitcoin Playbook

With inflation eroding the value of fiat and traditional assets under pressure, a growing number of companies are exploring a bold shift: putting Bitcoin on the balance sheet.

On Thursday, April 17 at 2PM ET, The Block and Bitwise are hosting a live webinar with two of the most influential voices in the space: Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), and Jeff Park, Head of Alpha Strategies at Bitwise. The session will be moderated by Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block.

This webinar—"Why the Bitcoin Standard Matters"—will explore the trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, the underlying economic rationale, and what it means for investors, executives, and the broader market.

“Michael Saylor didn’t just talk about Bitcoin. He re-engineered a $5B+ company around it.”

Now others are asking: was he early, or just first?

What You’ll Learn:

Why companies are rethinking cash and adopting Bitcoin as a strategic reserve

How institutional investors are evaluating Bitcoin in 2025 and beyond

What it looks like to implement a Bitcoin treasury strategy at scale

The macro, regulatory, and cultural shifts driving adoption forward

This conversation won’t be theoretical. It will be grounded in firsthand experience from leaders who’ve made the leap—and those guiding others through it.