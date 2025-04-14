Metaplanet stacks more bitcoin with additional $26 million purchase, now holds 4,525 BTC

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has purchased an additional $26.3 million worth of bitcoin, maintaining its bullish stance amid market volatility driven by Trump’s tariff policies.

The Tokyo-listed firm disclosed on Monday that it bought an additional 319 BTC at an average price of $82,549. This boosted its total holdings to 4,525 BTC — acquired for about $386.3 million at an average price of $85,366. Based on market prices, the firm's 4,525 BTC is currently worth about $382.1 million.

The world's largest cryptocurrency edged down 0.3% in the past 24 hours to trade at $84,441, according to The Block's price page. The Block's GMCI 30 index, which measures the performance of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, fell 0.7%.

Metaplanet has been steadily accumulating bitcoin since unveiling its crypto strategy in April 2024. The firm now holds a total of 4,525 BTC, making it the ninth-largest publicly listed corporate holder globally and the largest in Asia, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. The company aims to grow its holdings to 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and 21,000 BTC by the close of 2026.

Metaplanet's stock closed up 3.71% in Japan on Monday. Its stock price has risen 4.31% year-to-date and jumped 967% in the past year, according to Yahoo Finance. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.18% today.