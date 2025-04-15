Gofaizen & Sherle Successfully Securing DASP Licenses for Clients in El Salvador

Tallinn, Estonia / San Salvador, El Salvador – April 15, 2025 – Gofaizen & Sherle, a leading global fintech and crypto law company, announces a major milestone in its expansion into Latin America. The company has successfully guided multiple clients through the complex process of obtaining the Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) license in El Salvador—a jurisdiction rapidly emerging as a key hub for regulated digital asset operations.

With only 40 companies currently holding this license, Gofaizen & Sherle is proud to have facilitated four successful DASP licensing approvals for its clients, further cementing its position as a trusted partner in the evolving regulatory landscape of the crypto industry.

“El Salvador has become a strategic jurisdiction for crypto businesses looking for a forward-thinking regulatory environment. Securing a DASP license here is a rigorous process that requires in-depth legal, financial, and compliance expertise. We are proud that four of the first 40 licensed companies in the country are our clients,” said Maxim Gasanbekov, Head of Sales Department at Gofaizen & Sherle.

A Comprehensive Licensing Strategy: What We Deliver

Gofaizen & Sherle ensures that its clients meet all regulatory, operational, and compliance requirements for obtaining a DASP license in El Salvador. The process, which takes approximately 5-6 months, includes:

Company Formation & Capital Structuring – Establishing the legal entity and assisting with statutory capital contributions.

Regulatory Compliance & Documentation – Drafting comprehensive AML/KYC procedural rules (20+ hours of legal expertise), along with key internal policies, including:

Enterprise-Wide Risk Assessment & Business Continuity Policy

Information Security Policy

Compliance & Risk Management Policies

Safeguarding of Assets & Code of Ethics

Banking & Payment Infrastructure – Opening accounts in local banks for initial operations, with expansion to European payment service providers for international transactions.

Regulatory Negotiations & Approvals – Engaging directly with the National Commission for Digital Assets (NCDA) to complete all licensing requirements for Bitcoin (BTC) and DASP licenses .

AML & Risk Compliance – Completing AML registration before the Financial Investigation Unit and ensuring full adherence to El Salvador’s compliance framework.

Local Talent Acquisition – Recruiting and onboarding qualified local compliance officers , as mandated by law.

Financial Oversight & Business Strategy – Issuing corporate books through certified auditors and refining business plans in alignment with market conditions.

Unlocking New Business Opportunities in El Salvador

The companies that Gofaizen & Sherle has assisted with DASP licensing operate across key sectors in the digital asset industry, including:

Digital Asset Exchanges – Facilitating fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto transactions using proprietary and third-party capital.

Trading Platforms & Marketplaces – Managing platforms for the exchange, commercialization, and trading of digital assets and derivatives.

Digital Asset Custody & Management – Providing secure storage, transfer, and safeguarding of digital assets for institutional and retail clients.

Payment & Transaction Services – Processing cross-border and domestic digital asset transactions on behalf of third parties.

A Growing Hub for Crypto Innovation

El Salvador’s progressive regulatory framework has positioned the country as an attractive destination for crypto businesses seeking stability and operational security. With its global headquarters in the EU and local offices in El Salvador, Gofaizen & Sherle continues to pioneer regulatory solutions for crypto companies worldwide, ensuring seamless licensing, compliance, and market entry.

For crypto businesses looking to navigate the El Salvadoran market, Gofaizen & Sherle provides end-to-end consultancy services that simplify the licensing process and accelerate market expansion.

About Gofaizen & Sherle

Gofaizen & Sherle is a leading fintech and crypto law company headquartered in Estonia, with a global presence. The company specializes in regulatory compliance, licensing, and business development for crypto and financial services firms. With expertise in EU regulations (CASP licensing under MiCAR) and DASP licensing in El Salvador, Gofaizen & Sherle provides tailored solutions to help businesses operate legally and efficiently in complex regulatory environments.

This post is commissioned by Blockman and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.