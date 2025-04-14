Tariffs, tokenization and institutional adoption with Flowdesk CEO Guilhem Chaumont

Episode 514 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Flowdesk Co-Founder & CEO Guilhem Chaumont.

Guilhem Chaumont is the co-founder and CEO of Flowdesk.

The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, joined Chaumont at the Flowdesk office in Paris to discuss market volatility driven by tariffs, crypto's convergence with traditional finance, and the evolving role of digital assets in institutional portfolios

OUTLINE

00:00 – Introduction

01:43 – Flowdesk

03:14 – Tariffs and Market Turbulence

04:58 – Market Uncertainty and Institutional Hesitation

08:20 – Volatility and Weekend Selloffs

12:02 – Amplified Declines in Altcoins

16:28 – Why This Crash Is Different from FTX

21:12 – Bridging Traditional Finance and Tokenization

26:07 – The Effect of AI

30:05 – Looking ahead and Conclusion



GUEST LINKS

Guilhem Chaumont: https://www.linkedin.com/in/guilhem-chaumont-215091a5/

Flowdesk on X: https://x.com/flowdesk_co

