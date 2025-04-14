Tariffs, tokenization and institutional adoption with Flowdesk CEO Guilhem Chaumont

The Block • April 14, 2025, 12:46PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Flowdesk CEO Guilhem Chaumont discusses the tariff-induced market volatility and the growing role of digital assets in institutional portfolios.

Episode 514 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Flowdesk Co-Founder & CEO Guilhem Chaumont.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on YouTube, AppleSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected]

Guilhem Chaumont is the co-founder and CEO of Flowdesk.

The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, joined Chaumont at the Flowdesk office in Paris to discuss market volatility driven by tariffs, crypto's convergence with traditional finance, and the evolving role of digital assets in institutional portfolios

OUTLINE
00:00 – Introduction
00:43 – Sponsor break
01:43 – Flowdesk
03:14 – Tariffs and Market Turbulence
04:58 – Market Uncertainty and Institutional Hesitation
08:20 – Volatility and Weekend Selloffs
12:02 – Amplified Declines in Altcoins
16:28 – Why This Crash Is Different from FTX
21:12 – Bridging Traditional Finance and Tokenization
26:07 – The Effect of AI
30:05 – Looking ahead and Conclusion

GUEST LINKS
Guilhem Chaumont: https://www.linkedin.com/in/guilhem-chaumont-215091a5/
Flowdesk on X: https://x.com/flowdesk_co

Are you hiring in crypto?
Use Campus to quickly find your best candidates with our challenging Crypto Assessment Test.

Faster hiring, stronger teams.
Sign up for a trial today: theblock.co/campus

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors:

Fidelity
Explore Fidelity crypto careers today. Go to crypto.FidelityCareers.com to learn more.

 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Jordan Leech

Jordan Leech is a podcast producer at The Block. He has worked for several years as a broadcast journalist, camera operator, and producer before aiming to get established working in the crypto industry. Jordan holds a degree in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of Guelph and is an avid photographer and traveller in his free time.

See More

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Jordan Leech