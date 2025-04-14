Tariffs, tokenization and institutional adoption with Flowdesk CEO Guilhem Chaumont

Episode 514 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Flowdesk Co-Founder & CEO Guilhem Chaumont.
Guilhem Chaumont is the co-founder and CEO of Flowdesk.
The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, joined Chaumont at the Flowdesk office in Paris to discuss market volatility driven by tariffs, crypto's convergence with traditional finance, and the evolving role of digital assets in institutional portfolios
OUTLINE
00:00 – Introduction
00:43 – Sponsor break
01:43 – Flowdesk
03:14 – Tariffs and Market Turbulence
04:58 – Market Uncertainty and Institutional Hesitation
08:20 – Volatility and Weekend Selloffs
12:02 – Amplified Declines in Altcoins
16:28 – Why This Crash Is Different from FTX
21:12 – Bridging Traditional Finance and Tokenization
26:07 – The Effect of AI
30:05 – Looking ahead and Conclusion
GUEST LINKS
Guilhem Chaumont: https://www.linkedin.com/in/guilhem-chaumont-215091a5/
Flowdesk on X: https://x.com/flowdesk_co
