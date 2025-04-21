Kula Welcomes Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Tamrat Admassu to Drive Global Governance Innovation

London, 14 April 2025 – Kula, an impact investment company leveraging blockchain-based governance to drive real-world change, is thrilled to announce that His Excellency Tamrat Admassu, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, has joined its senior advisory team. This appointment marks a pivotal moment for Kula as it scales its mission to make the uninvestible investible, unlocking value in overlooked assets through decentralised governance and investment, and enabling financial sovereignty for communities.

Tamrat Admassu led Ethiopia through a transformative period in the early 1990s, guiding the nation from dictatorship to democracy with a focus on institutional reform and reconciliation. Now, he brings his expertise to Kula, where he will support governmental partnerships, regional expansion, and the integrity of governance structures across emerging markets.

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact of governance failures, and the hard work needed to rebuild trust - both in institutions and in people,” Tamrat said. “Kula’s vision of a world where economic power is equitably distributed, and communities control their financial futures resonates deeply with me. It’s about creating systems that truly serve people.”

Kula’s innovative model, often described as Web 2.5, blends smart contract automation with real-world accountability to manage real-world commodity projects. Known as RegionalDAOs, these decentralised entities oversee initiatives ranging from agriculture to renewable energy, ensuring local communities have a voice through tokenised participation. The $KULA token powers this governance model, enabling stakeholders to vote, propose, and oversee treasury activity with participation taking precedence over speculation.

Kula is already making waves globally. Key projects include:

An integrated forestry initiative in Malaysia tied to carbon offset markets.

Small-scale hydropower generation in Nepal, co-developed with local partners.

RegionalDAO structures in Zambia for limestone and agriculture concessions, with further potential projects in Kenya, India, and Indonesia in pre-launch stages.

“We’re building a future where communities aren’t just beneficiaries, but active stewards of their economic destiny,” said Chris Turner, a founding team member at Kula. “His Excellency’s experience at the intersection of governance and reform makes him the perfect partner to help us navigate this journey with integrity and care.”

With its recent token launch on April 15th, Kula is poised to redefine how blockchain can drive systemic change. By placing governance at the heart of its ecosystem, Kula aims to create a world where economic power is equitably distributed, and communities irrespective of geography or status, can control their financial futures.

Be part of this global shift in how governance, investment, and impact come together. Learn more about Kula, our projects, and their recent $KULA token launch at www.kuladao.io.

About Kula

Kula is an impact investment company focused on real-world assets, powered by blockchain-based governance. Our mission is to make the uninvestible investible, unlocking value in overlooked assets through decentralised governance and investment, and enabling financial sovereignty for communities. We envision a world where economic power is equitably distributed, and communities control their financial futures.

