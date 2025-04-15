Solana-based Solayer introduces new non-custodial crypto debit card

Solayer, a Solana Virtual Machine-based (SVM) network, launched a new crypto debit card on Tuesday, according to an announcement.

The so-called Emerald Card will be built on Solayer’s scalable InfiniSVM infrastructure, allowing users to make onchain transactions without the need for off-ramping to fiat or relying on centralized exchanges while maintaining self-custody of their funds.

The card, available in over 100 countries, is being launched in collaboration with blockchain-based digital identity solution SolanaID and will integrate Apple Pay and Android Pay’s tap-and-pay features.

Additionally, an upcoming “Emerald Rewards” program will take a crypto-native spin on the traditional cashback credit card scheme. Based on their spending, users can earn stakes in pre-token generation events and gain access to staking incentives and airdrops.

“Today, the card will only support funds transferred from SVM wallets, with additional chains including EVM to be implemented in the coming months,” the team wrote in a press release.

Solayer, launched in 2024 with backing from Binance Labs, claims to support over 1 million transactions per second and a 100 Gbps network bandwidth “by distributing workloads across microservices and specialized hardware clusters.” The SVM-based blockchain supports a suite of products, including the native sUSD stablecoin backed by real-world assets like U.S. Treasury bills and the liquid staking token sSOL.

Last year, Solayer Labs raised a $12 million seed round led by Polychain Capital. Earlier this year, the project introduced its LAYER governance token to "accelerate ecosystem growth and protocol development.”